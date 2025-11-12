'Iceland In Oregon' Views Make This Secret, Hard-To-Reach Waterfall Worth The Journey
Oregon is known around the country for its natural beauty and epic waterfalls — but some spots, like Multnomah Falls, can be far busier than others. Head away from the crowds of Oregon's scenic Columbia River Gorge to a secret waterfall that's much more challenging to visit: Abiqua Falls. A trip here isn't easy to make, but it's well worth the effort. The 92-foot waterfall is surrounded by basalt columns, reminiscent of some of the impressive waterfalls in Iceland — a breathtaking Nordic destination — and offers stunning views.
Abiqua Falls is near Scotts Mills in Oregon, east of Salem and south of Portland, the best city for a tranquil urban vacation. The waterfall is located on private property, which the owners kindly allow the public to access. Respect this privilege by being sure to stick to the path and leaving no trace. They have graciously allowed Abiqua Falls to be free to visit — there are no admission charges or permits required.
There are two main parking areas for the Abiqua Falls trailhead. Only high-clearance 4WD vehicles can reach the main Abiqua Falls trailhead, which is a much shorter hike to the falls; this trailhead is listed on GoogleMaps as Abiqua Falls Trailhead. If you have a 2WD or low-clearance car, you can still visit the waterfall, but the hike will be longer. Park at Crooked Finger OHV Area, and then walk the extra distance. Whatever type of car you have, you'll definitely need your own vehicle to get here. It's important to know that there is no cell phone signal in this area either, so check directions and download maps offline in advance.
What to expect on the hike to Abiqua Falls
The length of the hike depends on which trailhead you're starting from — but regardless of where you park, you will need to walk at least a little bit to reach Abiqua Falls. From the 4WD trailhead, it's a 0.7-mile hike. If you're starting at the 2WD trailhead at Crooked Finger OHV Area, it's about a 4-mile hike. You just have to follow the rugged dirt road through the forest to the 4WD trailhead.
If you start your hike from the 4WD trailhead, you'll see disclaimer signs advising that you're entering the area at your own risk. It's then a steep descent down to the waterfall, and there are ropes along the route to help you navigate and scramble down. Although it's a fairly short hike, the terrain makes it a moderate/challenging hike — beginner hikers should skip this one. The weather will have a big impact on the trail conditions. In wet weather or after rainfall, the trail can be wet and muddy, making it easy to slip and fall — it can sometimes also be icy in winter.
A gorgeous view awaits those who have made the journey to reach Abiqua Falls. The water drops down into a pool, surrounded by the dramatic basalt columns. You can swim here, and on summer weekends it can get crowded. While visiting in summer is best for trail conditions and swimming, the waterfall itself will be at its fullest and most impressive in winter and spring. Whenever you choose to go, be sure to give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the views at the end.