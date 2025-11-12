'Iceland In Oregon' Views Make This Secret, Hard-To-Reach Waterfall Worth The Journey

Oregon is known around the country for its natural beauty and epic waterfalls — but some spots, like Multnomah Falls, can be far busier than others. Head away from the crowds of Oregon's scenic Columbia River Gorge to a secret waterfall that's much more challenging to visit: Abiqua Falls. A trip here isn't easy to make, but it's well worth the effort. The 92-foot waterfall is surrounded by basalt columns, reminiscent of some of the impressive waterfalls in Iceland — a breathtaking Nordic destination — and offers stunning views.

Abiqua Falls is near Scotts Mills in Oregon, east of Salem and south of Portland, the best city for a tranquil urban vacation. The waterfall is located on private property, which the owners kindly allow the public to access. Respect this privilege by being sure to stick to the path and leaving no trace. They have graciously allowed Abiqua Falls to be free to visit — there are no admission charges or permits required.

There are two main parking areas for the Abiqua Falls trailhead. Only high-clearance 4WD vehicles can reach the main Abiqua Falls trailhead, which is a much shorter hike to the falls; this trailhead is listed on GoogleMaps as Abiqua Falls Trailhead. If you have a 2WD or low-clearance car, you can still visit the waterfall, but the hike will be longer. Park at Crooked Finger OHV Area, and then walk the extra distance. Whatever type of car you have, you'll definitely need your own vehicle to get here. It's important to know that there is no cell phone signal in this area either, so check directions and download maps offline in advance.