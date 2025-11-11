Oklahoma's Once-Pristine Lake Is Rapidly Transforming Into One Of America's Dirtiest

Some places in America have been making headlines for the right reasons, such as Orange County having more clean beaches than any other California county. Others have drawn attention for being on the other end of the spectrum, like the Ohio River, one of America's dirtiest rivers full of toxic chemicals. Unfortunately, when it comes to Lake Eufaula, Oklahoma, it's trending towards the latter, with many locals and regular anglers claiming it's far dirtier now than it was a year or two ago.

The water at Lake Eufaula has become so dirty and full of sediment that locals are claiming you leave behind a dust trail instead of a wake when you're boating across it. They're also switching up their fishing gear to help their hooks sink through the layers of mud throughout the water. Despite this, they're still reeling up mud, and more mud, instead of what the lake used to be known for: fish.

Lake Eufaula has long been a year-round fishing destination, hosting annual tournaments where professional anglers reel in prize-winning white bass, catfish, and various other species. Unfortunately, due to increased levels of pollution, this may be changing. Anglers in the 2024 Bassmaster Opens competition weren't pleased with the drastically different water conditions when the competition was hosted at Lake Eufaula that year. "The lake seems very different from last year," 2023 Lake Eufaula champion, Joey Nania, said to Bassmaster. "Overall the lake is way, way dirtier this year." While Eufaula isn't as bad as Lake Okeechobee, the dirtiest lake in America, its pollution levels still put it in the top four dirtiest, according to chemical data from the National Water Quality Monitoring Council.