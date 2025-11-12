One Of America's Most Historic Hotels Is A Lavish Mission-Style Palace In The Heart Of California's Inland Empire

In Southern California, the Inland Empire region endures a reputation both for being home to America's dirtiest city and for sprawling suburbia, with its spiderweb of highways, phalanx of distribution centers, and rows of unvaried tract homes. But in the city of Riverside — considered the best city in the country for thrifting — stands the block-long architectural marvel known as the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. Billed as the largest Spanish Mission-Revival building in the country, the 238-room hotel — complete with grand archways, flying buttresses, and lofty domes — is a National Historic Landmark and has earned four accolades in 2025 from the Historic Hotels of America, including honors for most romantic hotel.

The grand façade belies its original structure. First opened as a boarding house in 1875 by Christoper Miller, it was an instant success, inspiring his son, Frank, to buy it for $5,000 and expand it in stages starting in 1903. His eccentric vision, blending many architectural styles, came to life with the help of railroad tycoon Henry E. Huntington and architect Arthur Benton (among others). As the newly christened Mission Inn, a who's who of celebrities visited, including Harry Houdini, Judy Garland, Clark Gable, Albert Einstein, and Amelia Earhart. Presidents also visited, including Theodore Roosevelt. The hotel also plays a role in presidential history: Richard and Pat Nixon were married there, and Ronald and Nancy Reagan honeymooned there. When Frank Miller died in 1935, his daughter, Allis Hutchings, took over. Upon her death in 1956, the hotel fell into disrepair for many years. Riverside purchased it in 1976 to preserve it under a nonprofit entity called the Mission Inn Foundation. Eventually, local entrepreneurs Duane and Kelly Roberts acquired the building in the 1980s. After a seven-year, $55-million renovation, the hotel opened in 1992.