Washington's Boat-In Only Island Park Is A Tranquil Getaway With Beach Fun Near Seattle
A boundless playground for nature lovers, Washington State always shows up in the rankings of the top 10 most visited natural parks in the country. Unsurprisingly, the spotlight is often on Olympic National Park, which welcomes an average of 3 million visitors every year. But stray from the park's iconic rugged mountains — and some of the Pacific Northwest's best beaches thriving within it – and you are guaranteed to find more hidden treasures.
From its location in the islands-studded Padilla Bay, the boat-only park of Saddlebag Island in the Salish Sea combines natural enchantments from dark green conifer forests to quiet, beach getaway vibes. It is the perfect location if you fancy boating your way to a small, natural haven where you can roam on the beach, enjoy wildflower meadows, or get active by birdwatching, crabbing, and fishing at leisure.
You can only reach Saddlebag Island by boat, which you can launch from the shore about 25 miles from Bellingham, an underrated and charming town on the Washington Coast, which boasts local restaurants and amazing natural views. Less than 90 miles away, Saddlebag is also very close to Seattle, if you are planning to use its airport facilities and other transport connections. Bear in mind that due to currents and gravelly beaches, it's recommended to access the island by boat from the North shore.
How to make the most of a beach getaway to Saddlebag Island
Saddlebag Island is ideal for a nature-filled getaway, regardless of whether your priority is to relax or to get active. Beach activities include boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, and swimming around this pristine marine reserve. If you want to embark on a fishing and crabbing expedition, make sure you have the appropriate recreational fishing license purchased from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
For those who want to rack up the daily steps, there are a handful of trails on and around the island to fit different levels of skills, fitness, and experience. If you are planning to explore the wider sound area, the Padilla Bay Shore and Wildlife Trail encompasses a few of the islands surrounding Saddlebag, allowing you to hop and hike as you please. However, you can always explore the island's own wooden headlands, connected by a walkable narrow pass, easily on foot.
Mid-spring, between March and May, is the best time to go to enjoy the wildflowers' display in full bloom. What makes Saddlebag Island even more special is that its meadows bloom earlier than in the rest of the San Juan archipelago. Camping is a popular option in the archipelago. Bear in mind, you can only camp in designated areas in Washington State. Luckily, Saddlebag Island is one of them, and you can camp on the island for about $12 per night per person, for camping parties of up to 8 people.
How Saddlebag Marine State Park came about
Saddlebag Island may be much smaller than its surrounding neighbors of Fidalgo, Guemes, and Cypress Island, but its stunning beaches and ocean views more than make up for it.
As you can guess from its outline, the island probably earned its name due to its double-lobed shape resembling that of a saddle. Today, the site is popular for its pebbly, rocky beaches and opportunities to get close to wildlife – from otters and seals visible in the surrounding waters, to both resident and migrating bird species, including peregrine falcons, herons, and bald eagles. The reason this tranquil island has become a haven for wildlife is partly due to its being established as a Marine State Park in the 1960s.
Located in the Indigenous Coast Salish territory, the park was once in the hands of native nations (including present-day Suquamish and Lummi nations), but has since passed to state ownership. Its geological features — something it has in common with the wider archipelago — remain of great value to this day. The island rests on a thick serpentinite bedrock, a metamorphic rock made mostly of minerals including calcium and magnesium. The neighboring islands of Cypress and Fidalgo share a similar makeup.
Millennia-old geology, beach splendor, and unspoiled nature are characteristic of the Puget Sound and wider San Juan Islands. For a dip to the other side of the border, the secret Canadian islands of Pender are a delight for lovers of enchanting forest and matchless seaside beauty. If you are planning to beat the crowds and travel during off-peak season, make sure to consult the winter schedule page to check for park closures.