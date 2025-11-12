Washington's Boat-In Only Island Park Is A Tranquil Getaway With Beach Fun Near Seattle

A boundless playground for nature lovers, Washington State always shows up in the rankings of the top 10 most visited natural parks in the country. Unsurprisingly, the spotlight is often on Olympic National Park, which welcomes an average of 3 million visitors every year. But stray from the park's iconic rugged mountains — and some of the Pacific Northwest's best beaches thriving within it – and you are guaranteed to find more hidden treasures.

From its location in the islands-studded Padilla Bay, the boat-only park of Saddlebag Island in the Salish Sea combines natural enchantments from dark green conifer forests to quiet, beach getaway vibes. It is the perfect location if you fancy boating your way to a small, natural haven where you can roam on the beach, enjoy wildflower meadows, or get active by birdwatching, crabbing, and fishing at leisure.

You can only reach Saddlebag Island by boat, which you can launch from the shore about 25 miles from Bellingham, an underrated and charming town on the Washington Coast, which boasts local restaurants and amazing natural views. Less than 90 miles away, Saddlebag is also very close to Seattle, if you are planning to use its airport facilities and other transport connections. Bear in mind that due to currents and gravelly beaches, it's recommended to access the island by boat from the North shore.