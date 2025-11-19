America's No. 1 Trending Spot For A Winter Getaway Is An Eastern Town With Mountain Vibes And Adventure
Winter travelers often have Eastern destinations on their radar, with renowned, incredible East Coast ski resorts like Maine's Sugarloaf Mountain springing to mind. Though the more well-trodden alpine destinations are a reliable option for winter excursions, it turns out that travelers are looking to more niche destinations for the winter of 2026, as a recent Airbnb study shows. Based on searches for stays during the winter months, Airbnb compiled a list of the most trending winter destinations across the world. Italy took the spotlight worldwide, perhaps unsurprisingly, given that the 2026 Winter Olympics are set to take place in Northern Italy, but the top-searched spot for the United States is an unassuming underdog: A woodsy little town called Champion in Pennsylvania.
Champion is a community of under 1,500 people that's anchored by a pretty resort in the Laurel Highlands. Given that it's the most trending U.S. winter destination, perhaps what travelers are looking for this winter season is a more cozy, snow-covered getaway, rather than a flashier, bigger resort town and crowded slopes. Champion is also a village that, despite its seclusion, is fairly easy to reach: About an hour drive from Pittsburgh and an hour and a half from the Pittsburgh International Airport. In the village, you'll find some rustic, snug lodges to huddle up in with hot cocoa and flannel pajamas — the Scout Lane Cabin is listed as a guest favorite on Airbnb. The mountain scenery and small-town intimacy of Champion make it a romantic winter getaway for cold-weather lovers.
What to do in Champion, Pennsylvania
Champion's main thoroughfare is hardly what one would describe as a "downtown." The community's heart is a smattering of buildings that are businesses that have been owned by the same families for generations, and little eateries with servers who've greeted the same regulars for decades. The SanaView Farms Winery and Cafe is a well-reviewed local option to grab a bite and dine in a barn-like setting, with a menu featuring an assortment of Neapolitan pizzas and homemade natural wines.
The Highlands region is what lends Champion its scenic character. These are the forested mountains that provide the backdrop for Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, often considered the best work of American architecture, which is about a 20-minute drive from Champion. Two resorts call the mountains of Champion home. Roaring Run Resort is a local camping resort (with RV hookups and cabin rentals), but it's members-only, so you can't just show up and book a site for the night. However, there's been some talk of opening it to the public, according to Trib Live.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort is a publicly open option and a gem of the town, with over 30 ski slopes, a spa, and varied dining options. A Google local guide noted that Sevens Springs "can be pricey," but added that "it is the best resort in the area to challenge your skiing skills." One of Seven Springs' dining options is an upscale restaurant called Helen's. Its menu — composed of elite delicacies like stuffed quail and lobster rangoons — is a worthwhile indulgence, but the special draw of the restaurant is its setting, housed in the original 1920s homestead of the resort. For something more casual, the Bavarian Lounge offers burgers and beers for an après-ski.