Champion's main thoroughfare is hardly what one would describe as a "downtown." The community's heart is a smattering of buildings that are businesses that have been owned by the same families for generations, and little eateries with servers who've greeted the same regulars for decades. The SanaView Farms Winery and Cafe is a well-reviewed local option to grab a bite and dine in a barn-like setting, with a menu featuring an assortment of Neapolitan pizzas and homemade natural wines.

The Highlands region is what lends Champion its scenic character. These are the forested mountains that provide the backdrop for Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, often considered the best work of American architecture, which is about a 20-minute drive from Champion. Two resorts call the mountains of Champion home. Roaring Run Resort is a local camping resort (with RV hookups and cabin rentals), but it's members-only, so you can't just show up and book a site for the night. However, there's been some talk of opening it to the public, according to Trib Live.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort is a publicly open option and a gem of the town, with over 30 ski slopes, a spa, and varied dining options. A Google local guide noted that Sevens Springs "can be pricey," but added that "it is the best resort in the area to challenge your skiing skills." One of Seven Springs' dining options is an upscale restaurant called Helen's. Its menu — composed of elite delicacies like stuffed quail and lobster rangoons — is a worthwhile indulgence, but the special draw of the restaurant is its setting, housed in the original 1920s homestead of the resort. For something more casual, the Bavarian Lounge offers burgers and beers for an après-ski.