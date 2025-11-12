The Upsetting Thing That Happens When A Plane Accidentally Deploys Its Emergency Slide

We all like to think of ourselves as responsible fliers, dutifully following instructions to keep ourselves and other passengers safe. But admit it, as your eyes glance at the in-flight safety card illustrations of the emergency slides jutting out of an airplane, you wonder how cool it'd be to careen down the thing while shouting "Weeeeeeee!" Seems like fun, right? Maybe not. In reality, the ensuing mess will upset you and your fellow passengers, leading to delays, upended schedules, and costing the airline a pretty penny along the way. (The slides are also one of the main reasons flight attendants take note of your shoes.)

Passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight in Pittsburgh discovered the downsides of a deployed emergency slide firsthand after a flight attendant accidentally set one off. The 26-year veteran attendant raised the door handle after the slide system was armed, just as the plane was preparing to depart. The slide inflated in a matter of seconds, like it's supposed to, but was jammed against the jet bridge, effectively trapping flyers inside the plane. The aircraft's October 25 flight from Pittsburgh International Airport to Salt Lake City ended up canceled, with passengers leaving later that same evening or even the next morning.

Passengers and crew aboard the flight should consider themselves lucky, as the slide didn't land on an unsuspecting crew member outside. That didn't comfort passengers aboard the flight, though. "The flight attendant accidentally triggered the emergency slide. Everyone's entire night just became a cluster f—," passenger and Reddit user SF-Coyote wrote, while adding that the "flustered" flight attendant was apologizing profusely.