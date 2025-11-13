The Best Places In America Where You Can See Seals (Other Than California), According To Travelers

Marine life in Alaska moves around a lot. Depending on where you're headed, many travelers and locals in the r/AskAlaska subreddit recommend booking a tour if you can — this is your best chance to get close to harbor, elephant, or northern fur seals in the wild, and tour guides will know where the seal pods are congregating on the land or in the sea in a practice called "hauling out." This said, Seward is a frequent recommendation to travelers, along with its SeaLife Center, where visitors can get as close to seals as ever. You can also join tours from the town port for a chance to see seals in their natural habitats, and there's a decent chance you'll spot seals driving to and from there.

On the other side of the Kenai Fjords National Park, the harbor in Homer sometimes welcomes some seals seeking a temporary refuge from open waters. As one Reddit user said, "Wander the Spit and the Harbor and watch for seals and otters. When you drive in to Homer be sure to stop at the overlook at the top of Baycrest before you reach town (especially if there is any visibility at all)."

Kenai Fjords National Park has a few spots where you're more likely to spot seals, especially in June, August, and September, when many harbor seals will be out of the water. It can take a fair amount of trekking to get there, but the NPS shares that the glaciers near Porcupine Cove, Spire Cove, and Aialik Bay are said to be home to a good number of seals that haul out regularly.