New Hampshire's Cozy Resort Town Has Waterfalls, Mountain Charm, And Fairytale Vibes

New Hampshire's most romantic mountain region, the White Mountains, is speckled with tiny towns where travelers can see charming Colonial homes surrounded by green forests, and lively ski resorts set against a backdrop of vast mountains. Few towns encapsulate this better than Bartlett. Tucked along the edge of the Maine border, there's plenty to do there if you like outdoor activities and snug accommodations.

Bartlett is about an hour and 40 minutes away by car from the closest airport offering commercial flights, Portland International Jetport in Maine. With nearby waterfalls, rustic trails, and a fairytale theme park that will delight wide-eyed kids, the journey is certainly worth it. This mountain hideaway is brimming with Alpine character; you might pass signage for the Swiss Chalet Village Inn, the Moose Cabin, and the neighboring village of Eidelweiss. In the winter season, snow-capped peaks glint above, beckoning skiers to ascend.

If a ski resort is on your agenda, Attitash shares that the early season typically runs from December to mid-January. Meanwhile, the busy season spans mid-January until closing, which OnTheSnow predicts to be April. Minimum January temperatures are around 6 degrees Fahrenheit, so pack your warm layers. Even non-skiers who prefer to keep their toes warm can enjoy Bartlett, since visitors on Tripadvisor say the waterfalls are particularly captivating in autumn if you like leaf-peeping. However, New Hampshire does get a lot of showers, so come prepared for drizzle.