Zion's Easy Trail Through A Lush Magical Oasis Of Hanging Gardens Has Reopened After Years
Utah's Zion National Park is home to Angels Landing, a popular but also potentially dangerous hike. If you're not feeling up for something quite that spicy on your trip to Zion, you'll be happy to know that the far easier, and still beautiful, trail at Weeping Rock is back open.
The trail reopened on September 5, 2025, after having been closed for nearly two years due to rockfall in the area. In the news release for the opening, Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent, said: "We are pleased to once again welcome hikers back to Weeping Rock, one of Zion's most cherished destinations."
It truly is an incredible place. It's less than a 0.5-mile hike, and it's paved; however, it is steep. The payoff for the trail is that it takes you to a natural alcove in the Navajo Sandstone that always has water coming out of it; hence the name Weeping Rock. And with the constant source of water, the alcove is able to support verdant hanging gardens that make a beautiful contrast to the sandstone walls and desert surroundings. There are even little waterfalls if there's been enough water. Plus, the views out over the canyon are stunning.
Improvements to Weeping Rock other Zion hikes
Not only is the Weeping Rock trail at Zion reopened, but the area has also been improved. While it was closed, the stairs and railings were redone, and there's more traction on the steep trail, which helps make it safer. The area was also being checked by geologists during the closure to ensure it was safe to reopen.
But just because it was determined to be safe doesn't mean that there's not potential for another rockfall. Bradybaugh noted, "We urge all visitors to take their safety seriously, remain alert, and be mindful that rockfall is a natural and ongoing process in canyon terrain." And while this trail is again open to explore, other area trails are still closed, including Hidden Canyon and a section of the East Rim Trail.
Along with Weeping Rock, the Zion Canyon Overlook Trail is another relatively relaxed trail, just 1 mile round-trip, that has magnificent views of the hoodoos and red rock walls that Zion is known for. For something more strenuous, another classic hike in the park is The Narrows, where you walk in the Virgin River as it flows through a (as you might guess from the name) narrow canyon. All of these trails can be particularly busy in summer, so winter is the perfect time to visit Zion if you want fewer crowds.