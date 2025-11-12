Zion's Easy Trail Through A Lush Magical Oasis Of Hanging Gardens Has Reopened After Years

Utah's Zion National Park is home to Angels Landing, a popular but also potentially dangerous hike. If you're not feeling up for something quite that spicy on your trip to Zion, you'll be happy to know that the far easier, and still beautiful, trail at Weeping Rock is back open.

The trail reopened on September 5, 2025, after having been closed for nearly two years due to rockfall in the area. In the news release for the opening, Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent, said: "We are pleased to once again welcome hikers back to Weeping Rock, one of Zion's most cherished destinations."

It truly is an incredible place. It's less than a 0.5-mile hike, and it's paved; however, it is steep. The payoff for the trail is that it takes you to a natural alcove in the Navajo Sandstone that always has water coming out of it; hence the name Weeping Rock. And with the constant source of water, the alcove is able to support verdant hanging gardens that make a beautiful contrast to the sandstone walls and desert surroundings. There are even little waterfalls if there's been enough water. Plus, the views out over the canyon are stunning.