The Only Public Botanical Garden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Lush Georgia Haven
The U.S. is home to more than 600 public gardens. Among these are well-known spots like the San Francisco Botanical Garden and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, an underrated oasis that's quietly become one of America's best gardens. But there's only one public botanical garden in the Blue Ridge Mountains region: the Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens, a lush paradise that's part of the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee, Georgia.
As the name suggests, the gardens bloom with rhododendron — 400 varieties of the species, in fact, totaling over 3,000 plants. The Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens are home to the largest rhododendron and native azalea collection in the southeastern United States, and that's not to mention the rest of the site's other types of plants and flowers, including dogwoods, ferns, trillium, and rare forest perennials.
The wooded 40-acre property, framed by the North Georgia Mountains, sits on the banks of Lake Chatuge. Starting at the entrance by the parking lot, the main trail leads north, looping through the gardens. Along the way, scenic stops include the Bonnie Day Arbor, a waterfall and waterwheel visible from a wooden bridge, and a terraced lookout point where you can take in views of the lake and Brasstown Bald, the state's highest peak. It's also possible to diverge from the main trail and connect to the Lake View Trail and the Emily P. Jones Pathway, the latter of which connects to the single-track Shoreline Trail, which cuts straight down to the lakefront.
Plan a trip to the Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens
Admission to the Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens is free, and the property is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. Though walking trails through the gardens aren't difficult to navigate, the suggested route leads downhill, so visitors should know that they'll be walking uphill on the second part of the main 0.4-mile loop trail. Back near the starting point, check out the park's elegant greenhouses, then stop into the garden shop to pick up some botanical-themed souvenirs.
Locals say the best time to visit is during the annual Rhododendron Festival (suggested donation $6), which stretches over several weeks in April and May each year. In addition to plant sales and live music, there's an open-air wine bar and food court open on the weekends. But the garden's autumn schedule is attractive, too, with a Fall Festival in October and the Acoustic Sunsets music series on Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. On select nights, the Park After Dark event features a lantern-illuminated walk along the gardens' main trail.
Just a few miles away, Lake Chatuge Lodge offers cozy waterfront rooms (from $93 per night, as of this writing), and Hawg Wild BBQ and Catfish House is a locals' favorite for BBQ ribs, brisket, pork, and chicken. While in the area, don't miss a visit to Young Harris, a Blue Ridge college town with southern charm and serene nature. It's surrounded by the Upper Hiwassee Highlands, a unique wine region in the Appalachian foothills where you can enjoy local varietals with a view. The Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens are about midway between Knoxville, Tennessee, and Atlanta; the latter, with an international airport, is about 2.5 hours away by car.