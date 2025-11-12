The Only Public Botanical Garden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Lush Georgia Haven

The U.S. is home to more than 600 public gardens. Among these are well-known spots like the San Francisco Botanical Garden and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, an underrated oasis that's quietly become one of America's best gardens. But there's only one public botanical garden in the Blue Ridge Mountains region: the Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens, a lush paradise that's part of the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee, Georgia.

As the name suggests, the gardens bloom with rhododendron — 400 varieties of the species, in fact, totaling over 3,000 plants. The Hamilton Rhododendron Gardens are home to the largest rhododendron and native azalea collection in the southeastern United States, and that's not to mention the rest of the site's other types of plants and flowers, including dogwoods, ferns, trillium, and rare forest perennials.

The wooded 40-acre property, framed by the North Georgia Mountains, sits on the banks of Lake Chatuge. Starting at the entrance by the parking lot, the main trail leads north, looping through the gardens. Along the way, scenic stops include the Bonnie Day Arbor, a waterfall and waterwheel visible from a wooden bridge, and a terraced lookout point where you can take in views of the lake and Brasstown Bald, the state's highest peak. It's also possible to diverge from the main trail and connect to the Lake View Trail and the Emily P. Jones Pathway, the latter of which connects to the single-track Shoreline Trail, which cuts straight down to the lakefront.