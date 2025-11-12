New York's Scenic Byway In The Finger Lakes Is Lined With Wineries And Roadside Farm Stands
All it takes is a quick glance at a map to understand how Upstate New York's Finger Lakes got their name. Formed by glaciers, the freshwater lakes — long, narrow, and extending north-south between Lake Ontario and the border of Pennsylvania — resemble eleven elongated fingers. Right in the center is Seneca, the largest Finger Lake, and thanks to the Seneca Lake Scenic Byway, a 19-mile route lined with wineries and roadside farm stands, it's never been easier to explore the shoreline.
The byway starts on the lake's southern tip, extending north along New York State Route 414 from Watkins Glen to Lodi. The project is run by a volunteer organization that has put together a helpful list of recommended stops along the way. The first highlight is Watkins Glen State Park, an ethereal, waterfall-filled refuge with hiking trails that lead through the region's famous gorges.
After visiting the park, drive a few miles north along the lake (about 10 minutes) to Hillick & Hobbs Estate in Burdett, New York. Sample a flight of world-class Rieslings, the house specialty, at the lakefront tasting room ($22 per person), or take a vineyard tour ($35, available April through November).
Road-trip along the Seneca Lake Scenic Byway
Continuing north, the Seneca Lake Scenic Byway is dotted with dozens of wineries worth a stop. The first you'll reach is Ryan William Vineyard, followed by Catharine Valley Winery, Silver Springs Winery, and Damiani Wine Cellars, which features a sunny waterfront lawn and guided tastings from $15 per person. All are within a five-minute drive of Hillick & Hobbs Estate. Learn more about the most incredible Finger Lakes towns for wine and waterfront adventures.
If you're more of a beer drinker, you're in luck: Grist Iron Brewing Company is next on the route. The microbrewery sits on a hill overlooking the lake, and in addition to serving lagers and IPAs produced on the premises, it also has a pub-style restaurant serving comfort food (open every day but Wednesday). You can even stay overnight: the Lodge at Grist Iron Brewing Co. has modern rooms (from $109 per night) and an airy breakfast space with views over the lake.
Wine and beer enthusiasts alike won't want to miss Two Goats Brewing, occupying a restored 19th-century barn just a one-minute drive away. The place is well-known for its signature sandwich, featuring slow-cooked, locally sourced beef served on a homemade kimmelweck roll, and for hosting live music Thursday through Sunday.
Plan a journey to the Finger Lakes
Further north along the scenic byway, travelers will find farms with roadside stands (open seasonally). Pull over at the Cheerful Cherry Farm, just a three-minute drive north of Two Goats Brewing in Hector, New York. You can pick your own fruits and vegetables, including, when available, cherries, tomatoes, apples, cucumbers, and sweet peppers. Just north, also in Hector, is Wickham's Tango Oaks Farm, where the farm stand's apples and pears are especially popular.
After passing another series of wineries and farms, the Seneca Lake Scenic Byway ends in Lodi, about a 10-minute drive north of Hector. Head to Johnny's Kitchen on Main Street, a local favorite serving classic burgers, Reubens, chili, and more, then shop for flowers and sweet treats at Rue Claire Lavender Farm & Artisan Chocolate (open seasonally). Finish the trip with a stay at the charming Fox and the Grapes Bed and Breakfast (rooms from $198 per night), set in a Victorian house surrounded by vineyards.
The northern point of the scenic byway is about a 1.5-hour drive from Syracuse and its international airport, and you'll want a car to explore the area. The southern point in Watkins Glen is just a 40-minute drive from Ithaca, a charming college city with a lively art scene and gorgeous scenery.