New York's Scenic Byway In The Finger Lakes Is Lined With Wineries And Roadside Farm Stands

All it takes is a quick glance at a map to understand how Upstate New York's Finger Lakes got their name. Formed by glaciers, the freshwater lakes — long, narrow, and extending north-south between Lake Ontario and the border of Pennsylvania — resemble eleven elongated fingers. Right in the center is Seneca, the largest Finger Lake, and thanks to the Seneca Lake Scenic Byway, a 19-mile route lined with wineries and roadside farm stands, it's never been easier to explore the shoreline.

The byway starts on the lake's southern tip, extending north along New York State Route 414 from Watkins Glen to Lodi. The project is run by a volunteer organization that has put together a helpful list of recommended stops along the way. The first highlight is Watkins Glen State Park, an ethereal, waterfall-filled refuge with hiking trails that lead through the region's famous gorges.

After visiting the park, drive a few miles north along the lake (about 10 minutes) to Hillick & Hobbs Estate in Burdett, New York. Sample a flight of world-class Rieslings, the house specialty, at the lakefront tasting room ($22 per person), or take a vineyard tour ($35, available April through November).