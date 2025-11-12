Arizona's 5 Best Stops Sandwiched Between Sedona And Phoenix

With its romantic views, endless extreme sports, and wellness resorts, Sedona is often a bucket-list location for all kinds of people. That said, you should make some time to enjoy the drive up from Phoenix, no matter what is bringing you to the desert retreat. That's because the journey north is actually an exciting trip all on its own, full of culture, delicious eats, arts, and adventure.

On the way, you'll pass through all kinds of landscapes leading up to Sedona, which means you'll never be bored looking out of the window. A favorite sight along the road is the Sunset Point Rest Area, which shows fantastic views of the Bradshaw Mountains. You'll also drive by golden meadows, the green Verde Valley, and eventually you'll see the red Sedona rocks. If you're lucky, you may even see some hot air balloons in the sky, or rainbows that stretch from one side of the sky to the other.

As someone who lived in Phoenix for almost three years, I made the trip sometimes as far as Flagstaff, with its forests and stunning summit views, as often as once per month to chase a chronic case of wanderlust. Along the way, my husband and I discovered a lot of hidden gems, perfect for satisfying a multitude of interests. If you're hoping to make the most of your bucket-list road trip, consider some of these exciting stops.