Arizona's 5 Best Stops Sandwiched Between Sedona And Phoenix
With its romantic views, endless extreme sports, and wellness resorts, Sedona is often a bucket-list location for all kinds of people. That said, you should make some time to enjoy the drive up from Phoenix, no matter what is bringing you to the desert retreat. That's because the journey north is actually an exciting trip all on its own, full of culture, delicious eats, arts, and adventure.
On the way, you'll pass through all kinds of landscapes leading up to Sedona, which means you'll never be bored looking out of the window. A favorite sight along the road is the Sunset Point Rest Area, which shows fantastic views of the Bradshaw Mountains. You'll also drive by golden meadows, the green Verde Valley, and eventually you'll see the red Sedona rocks. If you're lucky, you may even see some hot air balloons in the sky, or rainbows that stretch from one side of the sky to the other.
As someone who lived in Phoenix for almost three years, I made the trip sometimes as far as Flagstaff, with its forests and stunning summit views, as often as once per month to chase a chronic case of wanderlust. Along the way, my husband and I discovered a lot of hidden gems, perfect for satisfying a multitude of interests. If you're hoping to make the most of your bucket-list road trip, consider some of these exciting stops.
Make some noise at the Musical Instrument Museum
Music is universal, and no place makes that premise clearer than the Musical Instrument Museum in northeast Phoenix. To get there from Phoenix, it's about a half-hour drive. Head northeast on Arizona State Route 51, or take Interstate 17 north, and head east once you reach Deer Valley.
This museum is chock-full of musical instruments from about 200 countries, including some that visitors can play! The six geographic galleries focus on Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania, Latin America, Europe, and the United States and Canada. Videos accompany each instrument, so visitors can see them played in their original cultural setting. Many of the instruments are also displayed with other relevant items, like traditional performance costumes. The museum also includes a mechanical music gallery with barrel organs, automatons, disc players, and more.
To get the most out of your visit, though, you'll want to book a museum tour or stop by during Orientation Tour hours. Keep an eye out for the concert schedule, as well. During concert seasons, the museum hosts performances almost every evening.
Find peace at Lake Pleasant
Fed by the Colorado River, Lake Pleasant is aptly named. While the Arizona desert has its own charms, visit Lake Pleasant Regional Park if you want a bit of greenery and water sports. As you drive to Lake Pleasant, you'll see plenty of stately saguaros, barrel cacti, palo verde, and even some desert wildflowers. To learn all about the life that surrounds the lake (including scorpions!), make sure you check out the Lake Pleasant Nature Center, which overlooks the lake as well as the Waddell Dam.
Paddleboarding and kayaking are some of the most popular activities around the lake, and it's easy enough to rent equipment from the marina. While you explore the shoreline, you may see fishermen catching largemouth bass, and in the evenings, many visitors will take advantage of the expressive Arizona skies for some of the best stargazing in the country.
If you're planning to drive this trip in an RV or go camping, Lake Pleasant has some great campground options. Both Desert Tortoise Campground and Roadrunner Campground offer sites with electricity and water hookups, in addition to communal restrooms and shower facilities. While these campgrounds are located by the lake, shoreline camping is not offered. However, there are some campsites with spectacular views of the shimmering lake and the chiseled mountains.
Enjoy extreme sports in Black Canyon City
Black Canyon City is almost halfway between Phoenix and Sedona, settled right in the Bradshaw Mountains. Since it's not as well-known as Sedona, Black Canyon City is a bit of a hidden gem, even though it definitely deserves to have its own pin on the map — that means that there's no need to fight for a parking spot. From ATVing to biking, Black Canyon City has an extreme sport for the most adventurous of souls. Bikers, hikers, and equestrians will appreciate the Black Canyon City Trailhead, which is an 80-mile trail that was used by Native Americans.
If extreme sports are too adventurous for you, don't worry. Black Canyon City has plenty of leisurely activities, including some great hiking through the gorgeous Sonoran Desert. For something easy, check out the 1.7-mile-long High Desert Park Trail, which takes you through some even scrubland and grassland. Alternatively, check out some of Black Canyon City's rustic pies and boutique finds. You can also visit the Black Canyon Heritage Park, a nature preserve that showcases birds, butterflies, and native plants.
History at Montezuma Castle National Monument
One of the most fascinating glimpses into the past between Phoenix and Sedona is the Montezuma Castle National Monument. This monument preserves the artifacts and housing of the Sinagua people, who could have, by some estimates, been living in the Verde Valley since 650 A.D. Made from local wood, stone, and mud, the National Park Service says that the Sinagua people began making these spectacularly preserved cliff dwellings in 1050 A.D.
In total, there are about twenty rooms, some stacked five stories high like apartments, and the Sinagua moved between floors via wooden ladders. While you can't really go into the structures today, there is still a loop trail that takes you right past them. About 20 minutes away, you can also visit the Montezuma Well, which has another trail where you can spot more cliff dwellings along the rim of this natural spring.
When you visit, you might be amazed by how well everything has been preserved at Montezuma Castle. One reason why these pueblos have lasted so long could be the placement along the cliffs. They're so high that it's unlikely that the Sinagua people were affected by the common bouts of flash flooding all the way up there. That, coupled with the dry Arizona climate, and everything is still standing strong, making it a true desert hideaway.
Sip and savor in Cottonwood
If you're someone who can appreciate an excellent glass of wine, don't skip Cottonwood, or any of the other hidden gem wine communities in the Verde Valley. Nestled in the valley, Cottonwood elevates your drive to Sedona with a series of celebrated wineries and eateries that will please any foodie. Sip and savor on your way up, complete with views of the mountains and the Verde River.
For wine, consider exploring the Verde Valley Wine Trail, which has nine stops in Cottonwood. Of these highly-rated spots, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards is a favorite, which has 4.7 stars on Google at the time of this writing. Visitors love how cozy and inviting the tasting room is, how knowledgeable the staff is, and how tasty the wines are.
If you're hankering for more than just wines and light snacks, The White Horse Wood-Fired Grill has some scrumptiously elevated comfort food. While reviewers praise the service and the atmosphere, the food is where White Horse shines. They have a classic selection of burgers and steaks, all cooked on their wood-fired grill, but they also have unique flavors like lobster tail.
Methodology
This article draws on my firsthand experience living in Arizona for nearly three years, as well as suggestions from locals. The activities and locales selected were decided based on personal enjoyment, accessibility, and memorable impact. To ensure the accuracy and depth of each entry, relevant online research was conducted through Google Maps, the National Park Service, and official business or organization websites.