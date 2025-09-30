Nestled In Arizona's Verde Valley Is A Hidden Gem Wine Community With Scenic Views And Rural Charm
The mere mention of Arizona may conjure up thoughts of the desert, hot weather getaways for winter, and perhaps even uniquely healing and intimate spa resorts. What you don't typically think of, however, is wine tasting. Surprisingly, Arizona is home to the lush Verde Valley (which literally translates to green valley), a wine region nestled at the foot of scenic sandstone cliffs. Located in Northern Arizona, between Jerome and Sedona (the world's "most mindful" escape), the Verde Valley Wine Trail runs along the Verde River and Oak Creek.
The valley is also where you'll find Cornville, a small community where much of the region's grape growing began. Surrounded by spots like Cottonwood (with its destination-worthy red rock cliffs) and Page Springs, Cornville itself is a town where ambitious locals discovered the perfect conditions for viticulture. Despite the desert conditions, Arizona is a good destination for growing grapes because it has nutrient-rich soil combined with a unique climate and topography. Northern Arizona's altitude also creates a distinct microclimate, enabling Verde Valley grapes in particular to thrive. With all those vines decorating the landscape, Cornville is a picturesque destination for wine tasting without the crowds.
Aside from wine, what makes Cornville and the Verde Valley special is the strong sense of tight-knit camaraderie. The town of Cornville is small, and many of the valley's wineries are family-owned, so there is a sense of pride and satisfaction for what the community has accomplished. When you visit, a car will be the most convenient way to get around. The closest regional airport is in Flagstaff, about an hour-long drive from Cornville. Alternatively, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) is an hour and a half away.
Discover Verde Valley wineries in and around Cornville
Start exploring Cornville wineries at Cove Mesa Vineyard, a great family-owned place to begin your wine tasting foray in the valley. Owners Emil and Cindy Molin established the winery in 2020 and immediately started collecting accolades and awards for their Old-World wines that reflect the local terroir. Their tasting room and patio are open seven days a week and serve a range of light bites that include charcuterie and flatbreads.
Continuing toward Page Springs, there are several more wineries to visit on the Verde Valley Wine Trail. Page Springs Cellars is arguably the most picturesque local winery, with a terrace overlooking the valley. Best known for its Syrah, this family-friendly winery offers guided tours five days a week. While there is a bistro with an extensive menu available to pair with wines in the tasting room, you can also eat elsewhere on the grounds. Pro-tip: Order a picnic lunch and bottle of wine from the bistro, and head over to Oak Creek for a vineyard picnic. Before you leave, make sure to check out the art gallery within the tasting room, which features works by area artists. Many of the creations are available for purchase.
Another family-owned winery established during the pandemic, Oak Creek Vineyards & Winery uplifts its community. The vineyard's website recognizes its location next to several other wineries and invites travelers to visit all of them and compare the different winemaking styles and techniques. Some of those nearby wineries include Javelina Leap Vineyards, where you can enjoy wine under a canopy of mesquite trees, and DA Ranch Estate Vineyards, where you can take a walking tour while relishing valley views against a mountainous backdrop.
Where to eat, drink, play, and stay in Cornville
There are several great dining options around Cornville. A local institution, Up the Creek is a creekside eatery with roots that go back to the 1950s. The cozy bistro and wine bar has an elevated rustic ambience, complete with animal skulls and vintage décor adorning the space. Brew-Ha, a restaurant and market with live music and weekly karaoke, is a family-owned spot that serves brunch, lunch, and dinner. Signature brews include house-made Mexican hot chocolate and handcrafted cocktails like La Bruja Borracha (with matcha-infused tequila) and Black Magic Woman (with charcoal vodka and pearl dust). And while wine tasting is the main draw in the Verde Valley, craft beer is not to be overlooked. Beer lovers will enjoy a visit to That Brewery, a sustainable spot run by local hospitality industry vets.
When you need a break from eating and drinking, adventures await you. Nearby outfitters lead kayaking trips down the Verde River, and areas along Oak Creek are good for fishing. To travel back in time, head to Clarkdale (just 10 miles from Cornville) and ride the Verde Canyon Railroad. Sit in a vintage, climate controlled car with big windows perfect for sightseeing, or opt for one of the open-air cars with canopies. Along the way, knowledgeable attendants will share history, geology, and wildlife facts that show why Verde Valley is so unique.
While accommodation options in Cornville itself are limited, a few picturesque places to stay lie along Oak Creek. For example, Sycamore Springs Resort (aka Sycamore Springs Guest House) offers charming suites surrounded by lush views. Lo Lo Mai Springs is another creekside spot, with campsites and rustic cabin rentals by the water. If rustic sounds nice but eco-chic with a spa sounds better, The Wilde Resort and Spa in Sedona is just 20 minutes away from Cornville.