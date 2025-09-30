Nestled In Arizona's Verde Valley Is A Hidden Gem Wine Community With Scenic Views And Rural Charm

The mere mention of Arizona may conjure up thoughts of the desert, hot weather getaways for winter, and perhaps even uniquely healing and intimate spa resorts. What you don't typically think of, however, is wine tasting. Surprisingly, Arizona is home to the lush Verde Valley (which literally translates to green valley), a wine region nestled at the foot of scenic sandstone cliffs. Located in Northern Arizona, between Jerome and Sedona (the world's "most mindful" escape), the Verde Valley Wine Trail runs along the Verde River and Oak Creek.

The valley is also where you'll find Cornville, a small community where much of the region's grape growing began. Surrounded by spots like Cottonwood (with its destination-worthy red rock cliffs) and Page Springs, Cornville itself is a town where ambitious locals discovered the perfect conditions for viticulture. Despite the desert conditions, Arizona is a good destination for growing grapes because it has nutrient-rich soil combined with a unique climate and topography. Northern Arizona's altitude also creates a distinct microclimate, enabling Verde Valley grapes in particular to thrive. With all those vines decorating the landscape, Cornville is a picturesque destination for wine tasting without the crowds.

Aside from wine, what makes Cornville and the Verde Valley special is the strong sense of tight-knit camaraderie. The town of Cornville is small, and many of the valley's wineries are family-owned, so there is a sense of pride and satisfaction for what the community has accomplished. When you visit, a car will be the most convenient way to get around. The closest regional airport is in Flagstaff, about an hour-long drive from Cornville. Alternatively, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) is an hour and a half away.