A Simple (And Legal) Las Vegas Parking Hack Can Save A Fortune Over Price-Gouging Hotels

Road tripping can be fun ... until you see the big bill that comes along with stationing your car somewhere. For instance, airport parking is quite expensive and only getting worse. However, there are some destinations in the U.S. where parking at your travel hub might have more benefits than disadvantages, such as in Las Vegas. Let's face it, Sin City is harsh on your wallet, and that isn't only because of the casinos, but because of the fancy hotel stays that rack up some extra fees, like parking.

While some hotels provide free parking, places like Aria ($20 per day at the time of writing), Caesar's Palace ($20 or $25 per day, depending on the day of the week), and Circa Resort ($25 per day), could have you racking up $75 or more in just one weekend. However, according to the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, parking in Terminal 3 is only $12 per day, cutting your costs nearly in half. Unless you hit the jackpot on the slot machines (which is pure luck anyway), considering this parking hack can help you afford an extra meal ... or a cocktail.