A Simple (And Legal) Las Vegas Parking Hack Can Save A Fortune Over Price-Gouging Hotels
Road tripping can be fun ... until you see the big bill that comes along with stationing your car somewhere. For instance, airport parking is quite expensive and only getting worse. However, there are some destinations in the U.S. where parking at your travel hub might have more benefits than disadvantages, such as in Las Vegas. Let's face it, Sin City is harsh on your wallet, and that isn't only because of the casinos, but because of the fancy hotel stays that rack up some extra fees, like parking.
While some hotels provide free parking, places like Aria ($20 per day at the time of writing), Caesar's Palace ($20 or $25 per day, depending on the day of the week), and Circa Resort ($25 per day), could have you racking up $75 or more in just one weekend. However, according to the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, parking in Terminal 3 is only $12 per day, cutting your costs nearly in half. Unless you hit the jackpot on the slot machines (which is pure luck anyway), considering this parking hack can help you afford an extra meal ... or a cocktail.
Do people agree that parking at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport is the way to go?
There are mixed reviews when it comes to parking at the airport. Even though parking may be cheaper, some commenters on the r/LasVegas subreddit say that you would easily spend the money you saved on a ride share to your hotel ... except, now you don't have your vehicle. If you're going to try this yourself, take a taxi over Uber or Lyft — unlike rideshare services, taxis have a flat rate. There are 24/7 commercial airport shuttles you could use, but they cost around $10 or 15.
The Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport parking does look promising. In fact, the hack would be quite beneficial for those who use valet service, as valet is not only more expensive, but it's also proper etiquette to tip the hotel valet after your stay. Furthermore, this parking hack is an advantage if you don't mind public transportation. One person recommended the bus, which is $4 for a single fare and $20 for three days. With the three-day pass, you can use the bus throughout your stay, avoid constant rideshare fees and surge pricing, and spend less than two days' money on parking and transportation in one full weekend. For more info on parking rates around Las Vegas, try using a tool like Parkopedia. Not everyone agrees that parking at the airport is the smartest move, but for some people, it's giving them a little extra cash to have fun in Sin City.