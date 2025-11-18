Chicago's Smart Museum Hosts An Exhibit By One Of Today's Most Influential Artists (Here's How To Visit)

Theaster Gates has spent the better part of two decades saying yes to things most people would haul to the curb. Old glass slides gathering dust in a university storage room? He'll take them. Wooden pews no longer needed in a chapel? Those too. Paint-splattered concrete from studio floors, discarded vitrines, granite pieces left over from an art center refurbishment — Gates became the person colleagues called when they needed to clear space, back when he was still working an administrative job at the University of Chicago and buying up derelict South Side buildings to fill with rescued objects.

That instinct has since grown into something else entirely. Now, Gates is a professor and a Guggenheim Fellow, and his work has traveled to the National Gallery of Art, the Serpentine Gallery, and Palais de Tokyo. His installations examine Black American culture through materials that carry weight beyond their physical forms. And now, for the first time, his hometown gets to see what happens when 20 years of collecting, preserving, and reimagining culminates in a single exhibition.

"Unto Thee" opened at the David and Alfred Smart Museum of Art — one of the best free places to visit in Chicago — in late September, and it's as much a survey of Gates' relationship with the University of Chicago as it is a showcase of his artistic evolution. The show pulls together paintings, ceramics, films, and site-specific installations as well as lots of African statues, masks, and sculptures. Gates is reflecting on what it means to surrender all that effort, to give away what you've been holding. Chicago finally gets to see what its son has been building all along.