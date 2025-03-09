The 15 Best Free Things To Do In Chicago For A Budget-Friendly Vacation, According To Visitors

From museum-hopping and exploring a city's food scene to checking out various neighborhoods and sightseeing, costs when traveling in big cities tend to quickly add up. But while visiting most major cities often comes with an unfavorably large price tag, Chicago somehow goes against the grain. Surprisingly doable for a trip on a budget, there's enough sightseeing to fill an entire vacation without spending a dollar.

From world-class museums to gorgeous green spaces, you won't want to skip adding these wallet-friendly activities to your Chicago itinerary. We've included many top sites for first-time visitors as well as some hidden gems you may have missed on a past visit. We've rounded up these recommendations with the help of other travelers who have visited Chicago largely using Tripadvisor reviews plus destination sites to verify our facts and make sure that every recommendation is worth your time.