The 15 Best Free Things To Do In Chicago For A Budget-Friendly Vacation, According To Visitors
From museum-hopping and exploring a city's food scene to checking out various neighborhoods and sightseeing, costs when traveling in big cities tend to quickly add up. But while visiting most major cities often comes with an unfavorably large price tag, Chicago somehow goes against the grain. Surprisingly doable for a trip on a budget, there's enough sightseeing to fill an entire vacation without spending a dollar.
From world-class museums to gorgeous green spaces, you won't want to skip adding these wallet-friendly activities to your Chicago itinerary. We've included many top sites for first-time visitors as well as some hidden gems you may have missed on a past visit. We've rounded up these recommendations with the help of other travelers who have visited Chicago largely using Tripadvisor reviews plus destination sites to verify our facts and make sure that every recommendation is worth your time.
1. Chicago Cultural Center
Just across the street from Millennium Park, the Chicago Cultural Center is one of the city's best free destinations. Open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the cultural center hosts over 700 arts-related programs a year, including art exhibits, concerts, film screenings, and more — most of which are free with no ticket required. The building itself, which has been around since 1897, is also spectacular and is one of Chicago's architectural gems, rightfully earning itself a spot as a Chicago Landmark as well as on the National Register of Historic Places.
With the world's largest Tiffany stained glass dome, mother-of-pearl mosaics, and a Classical Revival style inspired by ancient Greece and Rome as well as the Italian Renaissance, admiring this cultural center's beauty is an activity in itself. Either explore the building on your own for free or join a free tour. Reservations aren't required, and tours run first come, first served.
2. 16th Street Murals
Chicago may be one of the best places for art museum lovers, but its museums are only part of what makes it such an artistic city. Found in what was once a railroad embankment, the 16th Street murals are one of the most impressive displays of public city art. What began organically eventually evolved into an organization-led Art In Public Places Initiative, and since then, about 50 new murals have been added to the now two-mile stretch.
Find these murals in Pilsen, between Chicago River and Western Avenue, with work by both established and up-and-coming artists. While here, look out for work by Chicago street artists like Hebru Brantley, Sam Kirk, Chris Silva, and Amuse, as well as international artists like Rae, Roa, Gaia, The Yok, and Sheryo. "We came to Chicago for many reasons but the street murals were one of them," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "We took so many pictures and were in awe of all the beautiful art!"
3. Millennium Park
If you only do one thing in Chicago, let it be Millennium Park. This is one of the city's most recognizable sites, thanks to the massive silver Anish Kapoor sculpture "Cloud Gate," otherwise known as "The Bean," but apart from snapping a necessary photo for Instagram, there's plenty more to see in this free Downtown Chicago park. The Crown Fountain is another favorite, where you can see faces of over 1,000 different Chicagoans displayed on 50-foot-tall glass-block towers, appearing as if they're spurting water.
If visiting during the summertime, the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, adorned with decorative silver pipes, is the site of free concerts nearly every day, or join a free exercise class on Saturday mornings. For a bit of solitude, take a walk through Lurie Garden, found at the park's southeastern end. Filled with native plant species, it's especially beautiful during the springtime when colorful flowers dot the garden.
4. Neighborhood tours
From its history to its cultural traditions to its top under-the-radar spots, there's no better way to learn about Chicago than from a local. And as it turns out, you can do exactly that, for free. Since 2002, Choose Chicago has been running Chicago Greeter free neighborhood tours, which are two to four hours, local-led, and completely personalized. Go beyond the most popular spots and learn directly from a Chicago expert — catered to your interests and neighborhood of choice, tours are even offered in more than a dozen languages, as well.
Covering 25 neighborhoods and 40 different interest areas, from family-friendly, architectural highlights, food, ethnic Chicago, and much more, there's really a tour for every type of traveler. Just be sure to book your tour at least two weeks ahead of your arrival in Chicago. If unable to book ahead, impromptu hour-long walking tours of downtown, Uptown, and Hyde Park are also offered and cover some of the city's highlights.
5. Chicago Riverwalk
Instead of Navy Walk, a tourist trap to avoid in Chicago, opt for the Chicago Riverwalk instead. The 1.25-mile-long path is one of the best ways to take in the city's gorgeous views. There are lots of fun spots you'll stumble upon along the way too, from waterfront cafes to wineries, to public art and museums, plus plenty of activities for anyone hoping to enjoy the water. From April through December, if visiting at nighttime, be sure to check out Art on theMART, the world's largest digital art projection. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Plaza is also a popular landmark for those looking for a peaceful spot.
"The Chicago Riverwalk is such a vibe!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Walking along the water, surrounded by skyscrapers, with so many great spots to eat and chill — it's the perfect mix of urban energy and relaxation. Sunset views there are unbeatable!"
6. Smart Museum Of Art
This University of Chicago museum located in Hyde Park is all about examining complex ideas through an artistic lens. In its 50 years, its collection has grown to over 17,000 objects from across the world, from antiquity to the present day, and includes work by notable artists such as Goya, Botticelli, Picasso, Rothko, Cartier-Bresson, and more. The museum itself isn't large, so just expect to spend an hour or so here, but it's "just the right size to use exhibits as talking points in the wider conversation that is the art world," as one Tripadvisor reviewer put it.
Exhibitions are meant to provoke conversations and thought, and recent exhibits have highlighted photography from Ghana, Mali, and South Africa in the 1960s, the connection between art and the environment, and how we care for ourselves and others, just as a few examples. The museum is open from Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and is closed on Mondays.
7. Lakefront Trail
With 26 miles of shoreline running along Lake Michigan, it's only fitting that Chicago has a fantastic trail for taking in the views. Lakefront Trail is exactly that — an 18-mile trail that offers both gorgeous lakeside views and looks at Chicago's skyline. Beloved by walkers, bikers, joggers, locals, and visitors alike, the Lakefront Trail is one of the best budget-friendly ways to enjoy Chicago. Not only is it the ideal spot for a leisurely walk or bike ride, but the paved pathway also connects a number of neighborhoods, parks, and beaches, from the popular North Avenue Beach to the tranquil South Shore Beach.
There are plenty of lakefront dining options as well if you're looking for a meal with a scenic view. "The path is well maintained and easy to navigate and there are so many great places to stop along the way to explore, rest, fill up your water bottle, eat, as well as museums and sporting venues," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It was perfection in every way and I highly recommend it."
8. Harold Washington Library Center
Chicago is one of the best cities for architecture lovers, and one of its finest examples is the Harold Washington Library Center. One of the largest in the world, this Postmodern-style library is home to a whopping 13 million published works. The winter garden in particular is an architectural gem, with a glass roof providing gorgeous natural light and an open courtyard design. It's "like being transported to a different world," said one Redditor in r/Chicago. In short — it's a must.
Throughout the Loop neighborhood building, you can also find over 50 pieces of art on display, by both local and international artists. You'll even find interesting features like a free music practice room, and a "maker lab," which hosts free workshops, as well as demonstrations and open lab time. Simply put, this may just be "the best library on earth," according to one Tripadvisor reviewer.
9. Garden of the Phoenix
This underrated Japanese-inspired lakeside garden is one of Chicago's most tranquil spaces, and it's completely free to visit. This peaceful oasis can be found in Jackson Park and was first gifted to Chicago from Japan back in 1893 for the Chicago World Fair as a symbol of friendship. Since then, the garden has undergone a number of revitalizations, and it's now one of Chicago's most special hidden gems. Sometimes also referred to as the Japanese Garden or the Osaka Garden, the Garden of the Phoenix isn't huge, so you'll likely want to just spend an hour or so here.
But there's plenty of beauty to behold, from its sculptures (look out for Yoko Ono's steel lotus petal sculpture, "Sky Landing") and floral arrangements, to a pond and a traditional Japanese-style pagoda. It's particularly stunning during the springtime, specifically during late April into early May. It's at this time when the garden's cherry trees blossom, making for an especially gorgeous display.
10. Lincoln Park Zoo
One of America's oldest zoos is actually right in the heart of Chicago — and surprisingly, it's completely free. With over 200 different animal species from across the globe, including critically endangered animals like the eastern black rhinoceroses, and thought-to-be-extinct Jamaican iguanas, plus over 850 types of plant species, the Lincoln Park Zoo is a must for any wildlife lover. For even more family-friendly fun, you can even observe exciting activities like seal training and feeding, ape cognition and care, and Jamaican iguana care, all for free.
This zoo is also so much more than just one of Chicago's best free activities. Lincoln Park Zoo is dedicated to high-quality care of animals and conservation and is actually one of the country's largest zoo-based conservation and science programs. "Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago is a fantastic destination for animal lovers and families alike ... (and) is a must-visit spot for a fun and educational experience," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
11. Museum Of Contemporary Photography
With an impressive collection of over 17,000 works from 1,900 different artists, the Museum of Contemporary Photography is one of the best free museums in America. Located at Columbia College Chicago and founded in 1976, this is the Midwest's one museum focused entirely on photography. Their extensive collection spans from the 19th century onward, encompassing fascinating themes like protest and activism, self-portraits, and rightfully so, Chicago. You can also find works by acclaimed photographers such as Ansel Adams, Diane Arbus, and Annie Leibovitz.
"This place is like a hidden gem," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Once you find it, you realize what a gift it is to the city's art scene." The Museum of Contemporary Photography is closed on Sundays and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Thursday and until 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The organization also hosts occasional events and lectures, as well.
12. National Museum Of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture
Tucked within Humboldt Park, the Midwest's "center of Puerto Rican culture," is the National Museum Of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture, an institution dedicated to Puerto Rican heritage. As the only self-standing museum in the country committed to year-round Puerto Rican arts and cultural exhibitions, this museum is a must. Its collection spans from the late 18th century until modern day and displays various aspects of Puerto Rican history and culture.
Current temporary exhibits include exhibits focused on Taíno resistance (the Indigenous group native to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean), clothing used for bomba, an Afro-Puerto Rican dance and music genre, dating back to the 17th century, and The Wise Kings of Puerto Rico, but regardless of when you visit, you're in for a fascinating and rewarding experience. The building itself is also historic and significant, as a former stable that dates back to the late 1800s. The museum is open from Tuesdays through Saturdays.
13. Lincoln Park Conservatory
Chicago may be a large city, but that doesn't mean there's any shortage of fantastic nature spaces. Transport yourself out of modern-day at the Lincoln Park Conservatory, a tropical oasis that dates all the way back to the 1890s. This free-to-enter Chicago garden with Victorian architecture is made up of four separate display houses: the Palm House, the Fern Room, the Orchid House, and the Show House, where you can attend the conservatory's annual flower shows. Although entry is free, keep in mind that there is a suggested donation of $10 per adult and $5 per child.
Lincoln Park Conservatory utilizes timed entry, so it's best to book your reservation ahead of time. Although it's sometimes possible to snag a day-of reservation, reservations do open four weeks in advance. The garden is open Wednesdays through Sundays and is the "best free thing to do in Chicago," according to one Tripadvisor reviewer. "What a gem."
14. National Museum Of Mexican Art
For one of the largest collections of Mexican art and culture in the country, look no further than Chicago's National Museum of Mexican Art. For everything from textile collections of Indigenous clothing and weavings to traditional masks and Día de los Muertos artifacts, this museum's 22,000-piece collection spans from ancient Mexico to today. The National Museum of Mexican Art also has the distinction of being the first Latino museum to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.
Apart from enjoying its exhibits, the museum also hosts a number of events throughout the year, featuring everything including symposia, theater, dance, music, authors, and festivals, all meant to showcase various aspects of Mexican history and culture. The National Museum of Mexican Art is "extraordinary in many ways," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "A world class museum off the beaten path but a place one must visit. Shockingly — it's completely free." The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
15. The 606
What was once an abandoned railway has since been transformed into one of Chicago's best outdoor destinations, The 606, a unique 2.7-mile elevated park and trail. This multi-use park and trail hangs about 20 feet above street level, overlooking Wicker Park, Bucktown, Logan Square, and Humboldt Park neighborhoods. "We enjoyed this urban trail for three days in a row," said a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "We enjoyed this 2.7 mile trail very much and will return whenever we are in the area."
Apart from walking, running, or biking, The 606 (officially named the Bloomingdale Trail), also has easy access to a number of other parks, as well as permanent and rotating public art like murals and sculptures. For gorgeous views, be sure to stop at the Humboldt Overlook. From here, you can also easily reach Humboldt Park, which is home to a historic boat house and picturesque lagoons, as well as a yellow brick road sidewalk and bright mosaics dedicated to the spot where "Wizard of Oz" author L. Frank Baum lived and wrote the now-famous novel.
Methodology
Chicago has a truly impressive array of free destinations and things to do. To narrow down our list, we largely relied on the experience of other travelers, especially through Tripadvisor and Reddit. While compiling our picks, we made sure to include a variety of destinations, from museums to outdoor spaces. We also utilized destination sites to verify our information, ensuring that each recommendation was worthwhile, and of course, free.