Chicago's Most Vibrant Neighborhoods Packed With Great Eats, Cool Shops, And Lakefront Vibes, According To Locals

Once the city's industrial meatpacking district, the West Loop was built up (literally — look at all the high-rise apartments) in the mid-2000s into what is now one of the city's hottest neighborhoods. This area is home to a whopping seven Michelin-starred restaurants, earning it the reputation of a bona fide foodie destination. What were once historic warehouses have since transformed into trendy food halls, bars, and eateries of all kinds.

If you're looking for the heavy hitters, start along Randolph Street, aptly nicknamed Restaurant Row. You'll probably need to make a reservation well in advance to get into Girl & the Goat, but the extra effort is more than worth it. The culinary brainchild of Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard, this swanky spot is known for its global cuisine served as small plates. Although the roasted pig face is Izard's signature dish, reviewers rave about the green beans as the stuff of dreams.

For the trendsetters who prefer places off the beaten path, there are still dozens upon dozens of lesser-known options to explore in the West Loop. Keep your eyes peeled for pop-ups and newcomers on the scene like il Carciofo, a Roman-inspired restaurant that quickly rose to fame after opening in December 2024. It even has its own dedicated pasta lab — which might sound like a novelty anywhere else, but it's right at home in the West Loop.