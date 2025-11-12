This Luxurious Private Airport Experience Offers Private Lounges, Chauffeured Transfers, And VIP Check-In

For many passengers, air travel is at best, unpleasant, and at worst anxiety-inducing and exhausting. The never-ending lines, surly security agents, crowded boarding gates, and awful food selection are almost enough to make you want to cancel your trip, turn right around, and head home. But a new service, Priority Pass Private, has recently launched, and it intends to vastly improve commercial travel. Instead of hassle and stress, this service offers clients an elevated, luxurious experience: VIP check-ins, chauffeured transfers, swanky lounges, gourmet dining, and more await.

Priority Pass is a travel program that provides members with access to over 1,800 airport lounges in more than 600 cities across 146 countries, and it's continuing to add to its already impressive roster. The company is owned and operated by Collinson International, and it offers three tiers of membership, ranging from $99 to $469. However, the company's new service goes well beyond simple lounge access. The aim is to make commercial air travel feel like the private jet experience, starting from the moment passengers enter the airport until they board their plane. As of this writing, Priority Pass Private is available at 76 airports across more than 30 countries, with a goal of expanding the service to more destinations in the future. It's currently in key cities like Singapore, Paris, and Zurich – airports that rank among the world's most luxurious. You can also find it in other major international hubs such as Los Angeles, London, and Dubai, the latter of which hosts the largest first-class lounge in the world.

But not everyone will be able to access Priority Pass Private — at the moment, the experience is invitation-only and, as according to the company's September 2025 press release, is "tailored for the most discerning and typically high-net-worth travelers."