Ohio's Colorful Village Is A Gateway To Abundant Recreation With A Charming Story To Tell

The boom-bust story of America's Midwest colors its history and future. Former centers of industry have deteriorated from neglect, their former bustling factories now abandoned relics of the past. Occasionally, a ragtag band of locals begins the arduous work of rebuilding. Glouster, a colorful Ohio village, is currently in the throes of such a revitalization, trying to ditch its history as a coal town to become a gateway to abundant recreation. It's a transformation that nearby towns are also trying to pull off. Nelsonville, about 20 minutes away, is also remaking itself with a buzzing art scene, gorgeous vintage trains, and live music. Glouster's efforts, though, have a charming story to tell along the way.

The town of roughly 1,500 residents sits in a veritable outdoor recreational Goldilocks zone. Fourteen miles to the west lies Wayne National Forest, with 160,000 acres of trails, lakes, and natural beauty. To the northeast, about 6 miles away, awaits Burr Oak State Park. The 2,593-acre Eden lets visitors fish, hunt, hike, and camp. Trekkers can make their way to Baileys Trail System, an 88-mile network of trails for bikers and hikers, about 9 miles away. There is also plenty to discover in the town itself.

Glouster's jovial, ever-improving state can be chalked up to the work of local volunteers and business owners set on rejuvenating the place, one sacrifice at a time. Visitors can find two big-ticket renovations in town. The first — a new park — features murals and has, until recently, served as a cultural hub. The other major project, a renovation of the town's Knights of Pythias lodge, represents an effort to transition away from a coal-dependent economy. The spurt of renovations all began with the quixotic, seemingly Herculean effort of one man.