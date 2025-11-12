Ohio's Colorful Village Is A Gateway To Abundant Recreation With A Charming Story To Tell
The boom-bust story of America's Midwest colors its history and future. Former centers of industry have deteriorated from neglect, their former bustling factories now abandoned relics of the past. Occasionally, a ragtag band of locals begins the arduous work of rebuilding. Glouster, a colorful Ohio village, is currently in the throes of such a revitalization, trying to ditch its history as a coal town to become a gateway to abundant recreation. It's a transformation that nearby towns are also trying to pull off. Nelsonville, about 20 minutes away, is also remaking itself with a buzzing art scene, gorgeous vintage trains, and live music. Glouster's efforts, though, have a charming story to tell along the way.
The town of roughly 1,500 residents sits in a veritable outdoor recreational Goldilocks zone. Fourteen miles to the west lies Wayne National Forest, with 160,000 acres of trails, lakes, and natural beauty. To the northeast, about 6 miles away, awaits Burr Oak State Park. The 2,593-acre Eden lets visitors fish, hunt, hike, and camp. Trekkers can make their way to Baileys Trail System, an 88-mile network of trails for bikers and hikers, about 9 miles away. There is also plenty to discover in the town itself.
Glouster's jovial, ever-improving state can be chalked up to the work of local volunteers and business owners set on rejuvenating the place, one sacrifice at a time. Visitors can find two big-ticket renovations in town. The first — a new park — features murals and has, until recently, served as a cultural hub. The other major project, a renovation of the town's Knights of Pythias lodge, represents an effort to transition away from a coal-dependent economy. The spurt of renovations all began with the quixotic, seemingly Herculean effort of one man.
Glouster's charming revival story
The rejuvenation efforts have their roots in, of all things, pain. Jim Cotter, a widower grieving the loss of his wife, sought some way to fill the gaping hole in his life. He looked at the town's ramshackle state: facades chipping away, siding breaking off in flakes. The faded colors of a once-bustling past. The coal-dependent community's best days were well behind it, and reversing the town's decline became Cotter's purpose. "I can something about the town," Cotter told CBS News in an interview back in 2012. "We'll paint it." He started with a fire hydrant. Painted it red, of course. Then came a rush of houses, businesses, and other odds and ends. The widower covered the expenses out of pocket, using his own not-so-young hands to do the work.
Cotter's attempt to "paint the town" slowly changed the look of Glouster, and the lonely undertaking soon gained company. Volunteers emerged, following Cotter's lead. One house might have seen a gang of helpers, rollers in hand, spreading out a fresh coat along a porch. Glance in another direction and you'd see teenagers putting the finishing touches on a neighbor's fence. The initiative helped to breathe new life into the town while also uniting its residents, moving shop owners and residents to tears. "It's just amazing what a little bit of paint will do," Cotter said. "It changes people's hearts."
The results of Cotter's work, along with his volunteers, are visible to travelers today. No, the whole town has not been changed entirely. But, dashes of painted storefronts give the town a renewed sense of growth. Cotter's efforts inspired the Glouster Revitalization Organization (GRO), a non-profit dedicated to bringing back some polish to the town.
Planning your visit to Glouster
Travelers within driving distance of Glouster should visit by car. Those traveling from farther afield can fly into Port Columbus International Airport, the closest major transit hub, which is 75 miles away in Columbus, Ohio. Be sure to make two pit stops during the two-hour drive. First, visit Upper Arlington, a hidden Columbus gem for golfers, foodies, and art lovers. Then, gas up and stop by Lancaster, an unsung getaway with walkable streets, vintage finds, and Midwest charm.
Glouster's small size means a dearth of accommodations. You're limited to a few rustic cabins. Athens, Ohio, a 20-minute drive away, offers more options, including several chain hotels. The more adventurous can stick to outdoor accommodations at Burr Oak State Park. Its collection of cabins and campgrounds provides the perfect antidote to busy modern life.
Glouster's climate offers the usual Midwest variability one would expect, so there is no wrong time to visit. If you hate the cold, avoid December through February. Otherwise, pick a time that aligns with your plans. If you prefer crisp air and fall foliage, consider visiting in October. If you'd rather enjoy time in the sun and on — or in — the water, aim for summer. If you happen to see any GRO volunteers hard at work, lending a helping hand could be the most rewarding part of your visit.