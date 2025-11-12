Sandwiched Between San Francisco And Fremont Is A Thriving California Suburb With Parks And A Vibrant Art Scene

If you're looking to take in — and possibly take home — some eye-catching artwork, stop at Studio Seven Arts in downtown Pleasanton. It's the largest art and custom framing gallery in the Bay Area and offers original artwork ranging from paintings and prints to glass and sculpture pieces. You can even paint your own pottery and canvases at Créatif Art Studio just south of downtown Pleasanton. Whether you're looking to make a new ceramic centerpiece for your dining table or entertain your kids by having them paint rocks, you'll leave here with your creative itch scratched and your whole family pleased. You can stop by as a walk-in or take part in a scheduled class or workshop. A stop at the historic Meadowlark Dairy for some ice cream is the cherry on top of a great summer afternoon in Pleasanton.

In late October, residents and visitors can attend the annual Harvest Festival at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. Arts and crafts of all kinds are available for purchase, including photo prints, jewelry, wood and metal art, and blown-glass pieces, and there's a food court as well.

Prefer to do some clothes and knick-knack shopping instead? The buzzing stretch of Main Street in the Pleasanton town center has you covered with boutiques and other shops to go on a vintage treasure hunt for one-of-a-kind souvenirs. Go to stores like PRIMM Boutique and Girlfriends Boutique for your apparel needs; even Fido can get a new look at Murphy's Paw pet supply. If you have kids, take them to Five Little Monkeys toy store to get any kind of colorful trinket their hearts desire.