Celebrate California Festival Season Without Leaving Los Angeles County At These Bustling Events
Summertime in Los Angeles isn't just sunshine and the beach. It's a season packed with lively events that showcase the best of the county's rich culture, from its deeply rooted film history to its diverse culinary offerings, multicultural communities, and beyond. From sipping wine on a historic hilltop to dancing the night away Downtown, the events happening this July and August capture everything that makes summer in LA unforgettable. If you're a traveler wanting to experience the city beyond the usual tourist checklist, these community events are well worth adding to your Los Angeles summer itinerary.
This roundup highlights the best of LA's summer festivals, with a focus on food, music, film, and culture. You'll find events for every budget, from free neighborhood block parties to outdoor movie nights and one-of-a-kind cultural celebrations. We've curated this list with the help of lots of local event calendars and tourism sites, making sure to include a variety of festivities across LA County, from sunset DJ sets to lotus festivals.
Friday Night Wine Tastings
This summertime event has become a mainstay in the City of Angels over the past 16 years and is not to be missed. Every Friday throughout the summer, enjoy a night of wine (courtesy of Silverlake Wine), local food trucks, DJ sets, art exhibitions, and sunset views at one of the city's best architectural gems. Located right on Olive Hill and the West Lawn of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House — California's first modern architectural cultural property that's a UNESCO World Heritage Site (LA's only such site) — you're treated to one of the best views in town, which includes the iconic Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park Observatory. If you're interested in touring the legendary Hollyhock House while you're here, a limited number of tours are available, with tickets sold separately.
All event proceeds go directly to Barnsdall Art Park, which includes Hollyhock House and supports the park's numerous cultural programs and artistic and educational community. In 2025, the annual event will run until September 26, so you have an extra few weeks to enjoy one of LA's best summer gatherings. Tickets cost $47.75 (or $84.50 with the tour) and can be purchased here. If you're not drinking, you can still join in on the fun — tickets without the wine tasting are available for $21.50.
KCRW Summer Nights
If you're looking for a fun "neighborhood block party vibe" (to borrow the words of one Redditor), then you can't miss one of KCRW Summer Nights events. Over nearly two decades, KCRW Summer Nights have become an LA staple thanks to its vibrant blend of DJs, live bands, exhibits, food, drinks, and more. The events are held at various destinations around Los Angeles, making it the perfect event regardless of where in La-La-Land you're based.
This year's lineup includes places like Union Station, Downtown Long Beach, Chinatown, the thriving Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge, the acclaimed gallery Hauser & Wirth in the Arts District, and more. These free outdoor parties are for all ages, and a good time is all but guaranteed. This summer's events run until September 20 on various Fridays and Saturdays, and times vary. Check out the full schedule for this summer and RSVP here.
Sunday Sessions at the Malibu Pier
Home to stunning beaches and some of the best surfing spots in California, visiting Malibu is a must during any LA vacation. Located right on the iconic Malibu Pier is one of the area's best summertime community events, Sunday Sessions at the Malibu Pier. Held on the second Sunday of each month from June through September, enjoy live music on the pier as you check out the various retail, food, and drink pop-ups, all with one of Los Angeles' most gorgeous views as your backdrop.
Sunday Sessions runs from brunch until sunset, and notably, it also comes with a social impact mission. While the event is free to attend, with each purchase from a participating vendor, you're supporting California State Parks and local Malibu businesses, which are still recovering from the devastating wildfires in early 2025. Parking is limited, so if possible, plan to use a ride-sharing service or public transportation.
Cinespia Cemetery Screenings
The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is perhaps one of the weirdest tourist attractions that LA has to offer, but that's just all the more reason to visit. As the final resting place for Hollywood legends like Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, it's fitting that the cemetery on Santa Monica Boulevard is also the venue for one of LA's most beloved cinephile events — Cinespia. The summertime screenings run on Saturdays through August 23 this year and include a broad-ranging mix of films, such as "It," "The Addams Family," "Zoolander," and "Psycho," to name a few.
The festivities also include a DJ set and a photo booth, and don't forget to pack a picnic (beer and wine are allowed). Screenings typically begin at 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m., but try to arrive right when the gates open to make sure you can grab a good spot. General admission is $29.99, with additional fees for parking. View the full schedule and purchase your tickets here.
Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival
Los Angeles might be synonymous with all things cinema, but visitors may be surprised to know that there are actually a number of free theater events during the summertime. One local favorite is the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, which has been running since 2010. Located in the Old Zoo Picnic Area, festival visitors can catch one of Independent Shakespeare Company's free performances on Wednesdays through Sundays, all the way until August 31. The company will be performing Shakespeare's "Love's Labour's Lost" up until July 27. Throughout August, you can see the Elizabethan drama "Doctor Faustus" by Christopher Marlowe.
The festival is understandably popular, so you will want to RSVP ahead of time since capacity is limited. Bring a blanket or a low chair (keep in mind that the area closest to the stage is blanket-only) and some snacks. And while entrance to the event is completely free, donations are appreciated. Acting in La-La-Land is more than the glitz of the big screen.
Belly Laughs Comedy and Food Festival
For an unforgettable weekend event pairing comedy, culture, and some out-of-this-world food, you won't want to miss Belly Laughs Comedy and Food Festival on July 12 and 13 at the LA Live entertainment complex in Downtown. The two-day festival is dedicated to celebrating Asian-American cultures and will feature 30 different comedians, including big names like Hasan Minhaj, Kumail Nanjiani, Margaret Cho, and Bobby Lee. The festival is also the very first of its kind, as the comedy is paired with over 20 different food and beverage vendors curated by MAMA's Nightmarket, a beloved night market dedicated to the city's immigrant communities. Laughter and delicious food? This event is as unmissable as it gets.
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the lineup is subject to change. General admission for both days is $217; a one-day ticket is $129. Tickets are also available for $50 if you'd like to skip the comedy and just check out the legendary market. Purchase your tickets here.
Lotus Festival
On July 12 and 13, one of Echo Park's most enduring traditions will return in the shape of the annual Lotus Festival. The historic festival has been a city staple since the early '70s and was created as a one-day event to celebrate the contributions of Asian Americans in Los Angeles. With the largest lotus beds in the Western United States (at one point, the largest outside of Asia) right at Echo Park Lake, the festival is aligned with the (hopeful) blooming of these mammoth plants.
The festival has developed into one of the region's best celebrations of Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities, with additions like music, dance, and other cultural performances alongside food vendors and the Dragon Boat Races, which draws in competitors from across the state. Every year, the festival pays special attention to a different culture, with this year's festivities focused on Korea. Inspired by the Korean Jinju Lantern Festival, a tradition tracing back to the 1500s, 2025 will also include a Lights of Dream Festival, complete with rice paper lanterns and custom-made lotus lanterns. Admission to the Lotus Festival is free, but tickets to attend the Lights of Dream Festival cost $33.85 and can be purchased here.
Summer Music and Dance at Descanso Gardens
Just 20 minutes away from Downtown Los Angeles is one of the county's best green spaces and the home of yet another bustling LA summer event. Overlooked by most out-of-towners, Descanso Gardens is a 150-acre botanical garden located in La Cañada Flintridge that is well worth a visit for nature lovers. However, if you're seeking a fun cultural event too during your vacation, you're really in luck. After an afternoon of exploring the gardens, stick around for the Thursday night Summer Music and Dance event for a lively way to close out your evening.
Held once a month from June through August (coming up on July 10), enjoy a performance of Brazilian dance, live music, and Afro-Brazilian traditions. On August 14, the event features a Mexican folklórico performance. Performances run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and attendance is included in your admission to the gardens, which costs $15 for a regular adult ticket.
HARD Summer
Since its inception back in 2007 in LA, HARD Summer has made a name for itself both in California's festival lineup and in the electronic dance music world. This year, it takes place on August 2 and 3. Over the past nearly 20 years, artists ranging from Justice and The Weeknd to Major Lazer and Megan Thee Stallion have all graced the stages of HARD. As for this year's exciting lineup, expect to see artists like Kaytranada, Busta Rhymes, Gesaffelstein, Joy Orbison, and many others. Although it's still primarily an EDM (electronic music dance) festival, HARD has incorporated a number of genres in recent years, from hip-hop to R&B.
After spending a decade or so making its home at locations around California, the iconic festival returned to Los Angeles a couple of years ago. This year, HARD will be located at Hollywood Park near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Two-day general admission starts at $242.23, with single-day tickets also available — purchase your tickets here. Attendees must be 18 years or older.
Street Food Cinema
There are few Los Angeles experiences quite as quintessential as catching a film screening and devouring something delicious from a local food truck. Street Food Cinema, which is held in venues across the county from spring through fall, marries the two for one of LA's most fun festivals. From newer flicks like "A Complete Unknown" to a number of anniversary screenings for classics like "Almost Famous" (celebrating 25 years in 2025) and "Pretty Woman" (35 years), held at locations like Los Angeles State Historic Park and The Autry Museum of the American West, Street Food Cinema is an unforgettable addition to any City of Angels itinerary.
Some events even include additions like live music and activities like audience trivia. Details vary by event, so be sure to check out the full schedule and purchase your tickets here. Buy your ticket ahead of time to pay $22 for an adult ticket; otherwise, admission costs $27 at the door.
Dance DTLA
It isn't the most budget-friendly city to visit, but there are plenty of exciting free things to do in Los Angeles. One of LA's free gems (that has been around for over 20 years) is the summertime dance class series known as Dance DTLA. If you're looking for a fun, no-pressure environment to work on improving your dance moves, head to The Music Center in Downtown LA on any Friday until August 1.
Located on the Jerry Moss Plaza, the festival offers free, beginner-friendly dance classes with easy-to-follow steps, all taught by professional LA dancers and instructors. Each night is focused on a different genre, and upcoming classes cover salsa, cumbia, reggaeton, and disco. Events run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., — so stick around after your lesson to show off what you've learned as live DJs take to the stage. Food and drinks are available for purchase, and classes are open to all ages. RSVP ahead of time here.
Rooftop Cinema Club
If you're looking for a movie screening that doesn't involve sitting on the ground or lugging picnic chairs and supplies with you, then Rooftop Cinema Club is your answer. Located on the rooftop of Level Hotel in Downtown, Rooftop Cinema Club even provides personal headphones for a more comfortable viewing experience, complete with a spectacular backdrop of LA's cityscape. There's a film screening every single day — with two separate showings on select days — up until September 1. There's something for every type of movie taste, from '90s classic "10 Things I Hate About You" to films like "Interstellar" and "Silence of the Lambs."
Ticket prices vary by event and include options such as sticking with an Adirondack chair or adding a bucket of popcorn and/or a cozy loveseat for two. Some events even include extra-fun additions, such as the weekly Wine Wednesday event, where your ticket comes with your first glass of wine, or themed screenings like "Practical Magic" on July 27, which includes a tarot reading. Keep in mind that some movie selections have age requirements, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Check out the full schedule and book your spot here.
Grand Performances
There's nothing quite like an outdoor summer concert, and you won't find many better than Grand Performances, a Downtown LA mainstay since 1987. Taking place at California Plaza on Saturdays through August 23, this free concert series includes an eclectic mix from Latin ska to psychedelic bolero. Seating is first-come, first-served, and you're welcome to bring a blanket (or low-backed chair) and a picnic.
If you're looking for something to do on a Friday, Grand Performances has got you covered with various poetry, film screenings, and classical music events. Snacks and sodas will be available for purchase, with alcoholic drinks offered at some events, but Downtown is one of Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods, so you'll find a range of local restaurants nearby. If you want to park on-site, it's $10 with cash or $17 with a credit card. However, the venue is easily reached by public transportation. Be sure to RSVP in advance here.
Night Market at the Bungalow
If you're thinking of exploring one of the most famous beaches in the world during your trip to Los Angeles, make sure you plan it for a Thursday. Taking place at The Bungalow (a well-known beach house-style bar at Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica) every Thursday until the end of August, the Night Market is a guaranteed good time for everyone. Visitors can expect a fun evening of local food and drinks, live DJ sets, family-friendly entertainment, and even celebrity guests. For the foodies, offerings at The Bungalow's Night Market will include Tijuana-style tacos, empanadas, specialty cookies, and more. Bring your appetite to this one.
The 2025 Night Market marks the extravaganza's fourth year, and the event is free to attend. The event is open to all ages, and pets are also welcome. The Night Market at the Bungalow is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., but if you're over 21, The Bungalow stays open until 2 a.m. (reservations are required).
626 Night Market, Arcadia
The first large-scale night market in the country returns to LA for the summer. Taking inspiration from the iconic open-air nighttime bazaars across Asia, the 626 Night Market brings together over 250 Asian street food and drink vendors, along with live music, artists, shopping, and much more. Named for the area code of the San Gabriel Valley (a region close to Downtown LA that's known for having Southern California's best Asian food), the market will be back in its original Arcadia location in Santa Anita Park between July 11 and 13, August 22 and 24, and August 29 and 31, with a few additional weekends at other locations throughout California. Specific vendors will also vary each weekend, but with offerings including everything from Japanese-style hot dogs and Korean bulgogi bowls to spicy wontons and shawarma, expect your taste buds to be wowed.
For the Arcadia events, snag a presale ticket for $5.90 or $6.93 for general admission here. Tickets can be used for one day of the event weekend. Although tickets will be available at the door, they may be in limited supply. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. — if you want to avoid the dinner rush, try to get there before 8.
Methodology
To compile this array of Los Angeles festivals, we've scoured numerous event pages, local publications, and tourism board sites to narrow down our selection and highlight the best of La-La-Land's summer festivals. We've made sure to include a variety of events, covering food, music, movies, dance, and more, as well as a mix of free and paid events. All events take place in July and/or August.