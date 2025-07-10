Celebrate California Festival Season Without Leaving Los Angeles County At These Bustling Events

This summertime event has become a mainstay in the City of Angels over the past 16 years and is not to be missed. Every Friday throughout the summer, enjoy a night of wine (courtesy of Silverlake Wine), local food trucks, DJ sets, art exhibitions, and sunset views at one of the city's best architectural gems. Located right on Olive Hill and the West Lawn of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House — California's first modern architectural cultural property that's a UNESCO World Heritage Site (LA's only such site) — you're treated to one of the best views in town, which includes the iconic Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park Observatory. If you're interested in touring the legendary Hollyhock House while you're here, a limited number of tours are available, with tickets sold separately.

All event proceeds go directly to Barnsdall Art Park, which includes Hollyhock House and supports the park's numerous cultural programs and artistic and educational community. In 2025, the annual event will run until September 26, so you have an extra few weeks to enjoy one of LA's best summer gatherings. Tickets cost $47.75 (or $84.50 with the tour) and can be purchased here. If you're not drinking, you can still join in on the fun — tickets without the wine tasting are available for $21.50.