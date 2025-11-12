The Dollar Tree Essential That Will Protect Your Luggage Wheels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most annoying occurrences during travel is ruining your luggage — and you might not even realize when it's happening. Even if you get the most sustainable brand with the strongest durability and sleek design, as soon as those wheels hit the floor, they've already dropped in quality. Now, that isn't to say you have a chic brand that won't withstand the test of time, but there are Dollar Tree hacks that can transform your travel essentials and keep them in tip-top shape no matter the terrain. Hair scrunchies, for example, can prolong the life of your luggage. No, really, they aren't just for your hair!

Travelers have discovered that slipping a thick scrunchie around each luggage wheel creates a protective barrier between your suitcase and rough surfaces. It helps minimize scratches, reduce squeaky noises, and even keep your wheels cleaner from dust and grime. Even with the scrunchie covering the wheel, the luggage still rolls smoothly on wooden floors and more difficult surfaces, like carpet.

For best results, look for plush, stretchy scrunchies made with velvety or foam-like material. Simply stretch one around each wheel before heading out, and you've got a quick, affordable way to extend the life of your luggage. The scrunchies will not only save your wheels from scratching on hard surfaces, but they will also reduce the squeaky noises that come from rolling your items around.