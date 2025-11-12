Nestled In The Heart Of Appalachia Is A West Virginia Mountain Town With Outdoor Adventures On A Massive Trail
Nestled among the thick trees of the Appalachian Mountains, right on the border with Kentucky and 82 miles from Charleston, the most affordable vacation destination in the US, is a former coal-mining town now better known for haunted houses and ATV trails. You're never too far from the forest in Williamson, West Virginia. The roads are lined with green mountains and the sounds of nature. This is an awesome destination for outdoor adventures, and you can legally off-road along the massive surrounding trails. Williamson is a great starting point on the Hatfield-Mccoy Trails, where you can hike, drive an ATV, or mountain bike through the Appalachian mountains.
Before heading off on a multi-day adventure, why not explore Death Rock, a picturesque trail right in town with a stunning 1,200-foot viewpoint overlooking the Tug River Valley. This trail is best explored during the colder months, as thick foliage can block the view. This trail also turns into a bush-whacking experience in the summer, and poisonous snakes have been known to linger here.
Some of the town's former establishments are permanently closed, so if you're planning to stay in Williamson, you can rest your head at the Hatfield McCoy House, an inn based on the history Hatfield-Mccoy family feud. If you'd prefer to camp, Billy Goat Mountain Village Campground and Cabins is 6 miles away, and Sport Outfitters, where you can rent a cabin or pull up your RV, is a 5-mile drive.
Gateway to the Hatfield Mccoy Trails
Williamson is known as the "Gateway to the Hatfield Mccoy Trails" because of its easy access to hiking, ATV, and mountain bike routes along the massive Hatfield-Mccoy Trail system. These routes take you on a journey across 600 miles of scenic roads, as you pass sites of the infamous bloody feud between two influential mountain families, the Hatfields and McCoys, whose famous feud took place here in the late 1800s.
You can walk or drive through 300 miles of the Devils Anse Trail System and see the cemetery where a prominent Hatfield is buried, explore the historic Buffalo Mountain trail system, and ride the winding roads of Devil's Den, to name but a few options on this massive intersecting trail system.
Along the way, you will pass old coal mines, ghost towns, a whole array of incredible mountains, forests, and diverse landscapes, local businesses, and various log cabins and hotels to rest in. Plan your trip in advance and book your accommodation beforehand, so you won't get stranded in the Appalachian Mountains after dark.
Paranormal adventures in Old Hospital on College Hill, Williamson
Urban explorers and wannabe ghost hunters have to pay a visit to the Old Hospital on College Hill while visiting Williamson. Etablished in 1928, you could watch your loved ones having surgery here in its early days, and, because it was the only hospital for many miles, this is where miners with often gruesome injuries would come for treatment. The Old Hospital is now an infamous haunted house. As featured on Destination Fear, visitors have reported feeling a sudden drop in temperature, hearing screaming, unexplainable beeping, loud noises, being touched, and even seeing faces in the walls. You can see for yourself by booking a paranormal tour of the property, which holds a five-star rating on Tripadvisor.
If you fancy yourself a ghost hunter, then it's possible to spend the night exploring at your own leisure, and the owners run Haunted Hospital events during spooky season. Don't want to mess with the ghosts? You can book a strictly historical daytime tour. The hospital is even available for weddings! For more spooky vibes, explore the most haunted destinations in the entire world. For a less scary historical trip, pay a visit to The Coal House, which is made out of coal and sells a range of souvenirs. It also has a little fountain with a statue of Chief Logan of the Mingo tribe.
After exploring Williamson's trails, do you want more ATV adventures in another part of the country? Why not explore Horseshoe Bend, the largest off-road loop trail in America?