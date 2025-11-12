Nestled In The Heart Of Appalachia Is A West Virginia Mountain Town With Outdoor Adventures On A Massive Trail

Nestled among the thick trees of the Appalachian Mountains, right on the border with Kentucky and 82 miles from Charleston, the most affordable vacation destination in the US, is a former coal-mining town now better known for haunted houses and ATV trails. You're never too far from the forest in Williamson, West Virginia. The roads are lined with green mountains and the sounds of nature. This is an awesome destination for outdoor adventures, and you can legally off-road along the massive surrounding trails. Williamson is a great starting point on the Hatfield-Mccoy Trails, where you can hike, drive an ATV, or mountain bike through the Appalachian mountains.

Before heading off on a multi-day adventure, why not explore Death Rock, a picturesque trail right in town with a stunning 1,200-foot viewpoint overlooking the Tug River Valley. This trail is best explored during the colder months, as thick foliage can block the view. This trail also turns into a bush-whacking experience in the summer, and poisonous snakes have been known to linger here.

Some of the town's former establishments are permanently closed, so if you're planning to stay in Williamson, you can rest your head at the Hatfield McCoy House, an inn based on the history Hatfield-Mccoy family feud. If you'd prefer to camp, Billy Goat Mountain Village Campground and Cabins is 6 miles away, and Sport Outfitters, where you can rent a cabin or pull up your RV, is a 5-mile drive.