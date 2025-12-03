This Riverfront City In Delaware With Artsy Finds And Coastal Access Is A Picturesque Escape
From its beautiful river walk to its rich history, Milford, Delaware is a small city that's full of unique surprises. Not to be confused with Pennsylvania's Milford, which also embodies American charm, the First State's Milford shines as a hub for creatives of all skillsets and mediums right on the bank of the Mispillion River. With easy coastal access and a vibrant art scene, Milford has plenty of experiences to fill a leisurely stay.
History buffs will adore the Milford Museum, which showcases the area's rich past in milling, shipbuilding, canned goods, and carpentry. The ladybug room here celebrates how a second grade class from this town succeeded in making the cheerful red and black bug Delaware's state insect back in 1974. There are also mementos from Milfordians who have served in the military, dating all the way back from the American Revolution.
Visitors can experience Milford's charming brick and colonial architecture through a self-guided walking tour which leads you around Milford's most historic buildings. All of the buildings on the Milford Museum's tour are over a hundred years old. Unfortunately, you can't tour inside these houses since they are private property, but the architecture is still worth seeing.
The riverfront in Milford
One of the best parts about Milford is how accessible it is to the Mispillion River. In fact, Milford was built around it. The river acts as a natural border between two counties, with Kent County resting on the north bank and Sussex County on the south. The river enters Milford from the west and widens into a scenic riverfront in the downtown area before meeting the Delaware Bay at the Mispillion Harbor.
In the past, the Mispillion River was crucial to the economics of the town; first in its sawmill era, and then for shipbuilding. Later, the railroad would cross the river over the old railroad bridge, connecting the grain mills with the shipyard. Today, the river is the heart of the downtown area, with peaceful scenic views next to shops and historic buildings.
To best experience the river, try the Mispillion River Walk, which is a 1-mile, tree-lined loop that takes you along both banks via a pedestrian bridge. Some of the path is brick, while in other parts you'll stroll along a boardwalk. Along the way, you'll pass some of Milford's most pleasant sights, like the Riverfront Theater and Bicentennial Park.
Milford is an artist's getaway
Milford is such a scenic city it's no wonder it has a spectacular arts scene. Gallery 37, run by Marcia Reed, holds a special place in locals' hearts. As a "destination for artful living," Gallery 37 aims to show off some of the best works of art from the area from all kinds of artists. Reviews on Google praise it for being "innovative" and a "pleasant surprise" with collections of wood, clay, photography, paint, and other media.
If you want to try and make some art of your own, the Mispillion Art League holds regular classes and events to "spread the joy and wellness of art." There's always something fun going on, from pottery and painting classes to origami. They also have a gift shop which displays and sells all kinds of works by Milford artists like jewelry, paintings, and stained glass.
But don't think that Milford is just for the painters. The Riverfront Theater has a full theatrical schedule put on by the Second Street Players to enchant locals and visitors alike. You can also visit Milford's annual Bed and Bug Festival which celebrates ladybugs and nature, or the annual Riverwalk Freedom Festival where you can enjoy live music and race rubber ducks for a chance to win a cash prize. No matter how you decide to enjoy your time at Milford, don't forget to check out some of the other overlooked towns in the area, like Georgetown, or the unsung lakeside town of Smyrna.