This Riverfront City In Delaware With Artsy Finds And Coastal Access Is A Picturesque Escape

From its beautiful river walk to its rich history, Milford, Delaware is a small city that's full of unique surprises. Not to be confused with Pennsylvania's Milford, which also embodies American charm, the First State's Milford shines as a hub for creatives of all skillsets and mediums right on the bank of the Mispillion River. With easy coastal access and a vibrant art scene, Milford has plenty of experiences to fill a leisurely stay.

History buffs will adore the Milford Museum, which showcases the area's rich past in milling, shipbuilding, canned goods, and carpentry. The ladybug room here celebrates how a second grade class from this town succeeded in making the cheerful red and black bug Delaware's state insect back in 1974. There are also mementos from Milfordians who have served in the military, dating all the way back from the American Revolution.

Visitors can experience Milford's charming brick and colonial architecture through a self-guided walking tour which leads you around Milford's most historic buildings. All of the buildings on the Milford Museum's tour are over a hundred years old. Unfortunately, you can't tour inside these houses since they are private property, but the architecture is still worth seeing.