Airport Lounges Aren't Necessarily Off Limits To You, Even If You're Not A Member (Here's Why)
Airport lounges can feel like the epitome of wealth to passengers who have never had access before. These exclusive rooms range from the Emirates First Class Lounge — the largest in the world — to what might seem like a regular waiting lounge with private access ... and compared to Emirates, everything feels regular. Whether it's an average lounge or one that offers luxury perks, even if you are a budget traveler, you can sometimes join the pinkies-up community and snag a seat with bubbly near those who frequent these rooms. All you have to do is buy a day pass.
Many day passes for VIP lounges are less than $100 (via Travel Awaits). The Admirals Club Lounge with American Airlines is around $80 for a single pass or 7,900 AAdvantage miles, and United Clubs run even cheaper for the day at $60, according to NerdWallet.
You must read the fine print, as you won't always be relaxing in the best airport lounges in the world, because not every single airline lounge offers a day pass. Delta Sky Lounge, for example, does not. However, you can still get airport lounge access — and for free — without being a member depending on the credit card you own. For instance, Platinum Card members with American Express are allowed 10 visits a year in a Delta Sky Lounge. There's usually a loophole to live like the rich and famous if you look hard enough, without needing to be too rich ... or at all famous.
When it's worth buying a day-pass to an airport lounge
Sure, airport lounges are all the rage with exclusive entry, free food and device charging, and a generally elevated experience, but they're not always worth purchasing the day-pass for. A couple of things to look out for, beyond the access point, include operating hours and your journey's itinerary. If you have a really long layover somewhere, the day pass might be worth the purchase, except if it's an overnight layover. Many airport lounges have restricted hours, such as American Airlines' Admirals Club Lounge. While their hours vary by location, the lounge at John F. Kennedy International (JFK) in New York, for example, opens daily from 4:15 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. So, it wouldn't be in your best interest to purchase a day pass with a late night layover there. Another thing to keep in mind is priority access. If a lounge is too crowded, you could be denied entry, as highlighted by less-than-happy Redditors.
Day passes are beneficial when you have to spend a lot of time at the airport during a lounge's operating hours, and when you don't want to browse the random corner store for the 100th time. It's especially worth it if you are traveling during a low season, when airports are less crowded and you will have your best shot at priority treatment. These highly sought-after rooms aren't always only for members, the infrequent traveler can have the same perks, too. You might have to spend a bit more, but royalty treatment is invaluable.