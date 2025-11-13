Airport Lounges Aren't Necessarily Off Limits To You, Even If You're Not A Member (Here's Why)

Airport lounges can feel like the epitome of wealth to passengers who have never had access before. These exclusive rooms range from the Emirates First Class Lounge — the largest in the world — to what might seem like a regular waiting lounge with private access ... and compared to Emirates, everything feels regular. Whether it's an average lounge or one that offers luxury perks, even if you are a budget traveler, you can sometimes join the pinkies-up community and snag a seat with bubbly near those who frequent these rooms. All you have to do is buy a day pass.

Many day passes for VIP lounges are less than $100 (via Travel Awaits). The Admirals Club Lounge with American Airlines is around $80 for a single pass or 7,900 AAdvantage miles, and United Clubs run even cheaper for the day at $60, according to NerdWallet.

You must read the fine print, as you won't always be relaxing in the best airport lounges in the world, because not every single airline lounge offers a day pass. Delta Sky Lounge, for example, does not. However, you can still get airport lounge access — and for free — without being a member depending on the credit card you own. For instance, Platinum Card members with American Express are allowed 10 visits a year in a Delta Sky Lounge. There's usually a loophole to live like the rich and famous if you look hard enough, without needing to be too rich ... or at all famous.