Between St. Louis And Memphis Is Where Waterfalls And Wading Pools Carve A Stunning Pink Granite River Canyon
Missouri, sitting right in the middle of America's so-called "flyover country," is largely known for the two major urban areas bracketing it from both sides. On the state's eastern border, you have notable St. Louis attractions like the immersive and whimsical 21C Museum Hotel. On the western side, you have Kansas City gems like the artsy Westport district with its indie bars and thriving music scene. Between them, however, is a vast expanse of surprisingly beautiful countryside defined by Ozark highlands, gorgeous lakes, and unforgettable forest hikes. One of Missouri's most extraordinary natural wonders is a remarkable river canyon system with the intriguing name of the Castor River Shut-Ins. Though it doesn't stand out on a map, this destination features an eye-catching combination of water, rock, and natural forces that doesn't look quite like anything else in the Midwest.
The Castor River Shut-Ins are located in Missouri's southeastern corner, a little less than two hours south of St. Louis by car and about a 3.5-hour drive north of Memphis. This part of the state contains the 1.5 billion-year-old St. Francois Mountains, the remnants of ancient volcanoes and a primordial sea. This unusual geology, combined with ample water supply from the scenic Upper Castor River, creates unique water-carved rock formations. The term "shut-in" refers to smooth, narrow "slides" in soft rock carved by water over time. The Cast River Shut-Ins are particularly scenic examples of this phenomenon.
With soft, eroded rock sitting atop much harder St. Francois Mountain igneous rock, the Castor River Shut-Ins form complex networks of pools, waterfalls, and narrow gorges, all surrounded by beautiful Missouri forests. More notably, the surrounding rocks consist of a distinctive type of pink-colored granite, creating the one-of-a-kind spectacle of a pink river canyon!
Discover the unique beauty of Missouri's Castor River Shut-Ins
The Castor River Shut-Ins, with their must-see pink rocks and picturesque natural pools, are located in Missouri's Amidon Memorial Conservation Area. This underrated park protects 1,878 acres of stunning hardwood and pine forests dotting the shores of the Castor River. Much like Missouri's idyllic Ozark hiking gem of Maramec Spring Park, the Amidon Memorial Conservation Area and its out-of-this-world pink shut-ins stand out among the Show-Me State's impressive collection of scenic waterside hiking spots it has to "show" visitors.
The park's Cedar Glad Trail provides easy access to the Castor River Shut-Ins via a simple 0.9-mile hike. Not only does the Cedar Glade Trail pass by the main Castor River Shut-Ins viewing area, but it also passes two historic cemeteries and abundant shots of the park's magical forests. You can also get excellent views of the Castor River on the 0.8-mile Old Hahns Mill Trail.
While the Castor River Shut-Ins are certainly impressive to look at, they are not a "look but don't touch" attraction. Amazingly, the Castor River Shut-Ins also feature a natural swimming hole, where you can cool down after your hike by taking a dip right next to the river's eye-catching pink rocks. Nearby, parts of the Amidon Memorial Conservation Area are also top areas for fishing in the Castor River. Out of the water, the vibrant forests above the Shut-Ins are superb for birdwatching. If you're planning on staying overnight, parts of the conservation area around the Castor River Shut-Ins allow for primitive camping. If that doesn't appeal to you, the nearby community of Fredericktown has several more developed campgrounds, plus numerous hotels and other modern lodging options.