Between St. Louis And Memphis Is Where Waterfalls And Wading Pools Carve A Stunning Pink Granite River Canyon

Missouri, sitting right in the middle of America's so-called "flyover country," is largely known for the two major urban areas bracketing it from both sides. On the state's eastern border, you have notable St. Louis attractions like the immersive and whimsical 21C Museum Hotel. On the western side, you have Kansas City gems like the artsy Westport district with its indie bars and thriving music scene. Between them, however, is a vast expanse of surprisingly beautiful countryside defined by Ozark highlands, gorgeous lakes, and unforgettable forest hikes. One of Missouri's most extraordinary natural wonders is a remarkable river canyon system with the intriguing name of the Castor River Shut-Ins. Though it doesn't stand out on a map, this destination features an eye-catching combination of water, rock, and natural forces that doesn't look quite like anything else in the Midwest.

The Castor River Shut-Ins are located in Missouri's southeastern corner, a little less than two hours south of St. Louis by car and about a 3.5-hour drive north of Memphis. This part of the state contains the 1.5 billion-year-old St. Francois Mountains, the remnants of ancient volcanoes and a primordial sea. This unusual geology, combined with ample water supply from the scenic Upper Castor River, creates unique water-carved rock formations. The term "shut-in" refers to smooth, narrow "slides" in soft rock carved by water over time. The Cast River Shut-Ins are particularly scenic examples of this phenomenon.

With soft, eroded rock sitting atop much harder St. Francois Mountain igneous rock, the Castor River Shut-Ins form complex networks of pools, waterfalls, and narrow gorges, all surrounded by beautiful Missouri forests. More notably, the surrounding rocks consist of a distinctive type of pink-colored granite, creating the one-of-a-kind spectacle of a pink river canyon!