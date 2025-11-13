This Outdoor-Friendly Ozarks Destination Offers Camping, Boating, And Trails Set Amid Rolling Hills
The Ozarks are a popular vacation spot for a reason, and not just for fans of the Netflix show. The beautiful surrounding scenery alone is enough to make you want to spend every vacation day there. Factor in the lake-side activities and endless hiking trails, and you've really found an outdoor lover's paradise.
And while you might be tempted to stick to the hot spot areas like Branson and Eureka Springs, if you make the journey to some lesser known areas, you'll be rewarded with places like Mountainburg. The name gives it away a little: Alongside famous lake views you'll also enjoy scenes of rolling hills and the nearby Boston Mountains (but perhaps not North America's tallest peak), and you'll find a gem of a place that you'd otherwise miss.
It's not a hard destination to reach either; the closest airport is Fort Smith Regional Airport, just 27 miles away. If you're coming from further afield, Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport near Fayetteville is another convenient option, roughly 56 miles from Mountainburg. From either airport, renting a car is the easiest way to explore the area, allowing you to do so at your own pace.
Trails and hiking in Mountainburg
The Ozarks are a hotspot for people whose dream vacation involves spending time outdoors and exploring spots like Missouri's Mark Twain National Forest. Whatever your nature activity of choice, you're well catered for in the Ozarks. And this is no different in Mountainburg. The trails are seemingly endless, with options for all abilities.
The highest-rated hike on AllTrails is the Devils Canyon Scenic Area Trail and Bushwhack, a 3.1 mile circular through a forested canyon. As the name suggests, this is a beautiful scenic route where you'll pass two waterfalls and large boulders. For navigation, some bushwhacking is required when following the cascades, so this route is marked as moderately difficult. For something a bit easier, try your hand at the Rattlesnake Falls Trail, a 1.3 mile out-and-back option rated as easy. The terrain is rocky gravel and there is some elevation — 70 meters to be exact. While not major, over such a short distance this means there will be some steep sections.
The Mountainburg area is also popular for access to White Rock Mountain, so if 16 miles and 868 meters of elevation sounds like a fun day out, why not tackle the Ozark Highland Trail from Lake Fort Smith to White Rock Mountain? Unsurprisingly, this one is ranked hard by AllTrails, so only head out if you're prepared.
Camping and boating in Mountainburg
Camping is a popular way to experience the Ozarks, and that's no different in Mountainburg. In fact, it's one of the best ways to experience the beautiful scenery. And you're not short of places to pitch a tent, either. Lake Fort Smith State Park is just minutes from Mountainburg and offers 30 campsites (20 Class AAA and 10 Class B) and 10 cabins. Amenities include a swimming pool, marina with boat rentals, picnic sites, and nearby hiking trails.
And, like much of the Ozarks, Mountainburg is a prime spot for boating enthusiasts. At Lake Fort Smith State Park, you will have access to waters perfect for paddling or even a leisurely cruise. You can rent kayaks, canoes, or small motorboats at the marina and explore the lake at your own pace while you look onto the Boston Mountains.
Or, as Netflix's fan travel guide expertly suggests, hire someone to drive you around on a boat so you can kick back, relax, and take in all of your surroundings. And if you feel at home on the water, consider visiting Missouri's lesser-known Table Rock Lake next.