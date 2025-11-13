This Outdoor-Friendly Ozarks Destination Offers Camping, Boating, And Trails Set Amid Rolling Hills

The Ozarks are a popular vacation spot for a reason, and not just for fans of the Netflix show. The beautiful surrounding scenery alone is enough to make you want to spend every vacation day there. Factor in the lake-side activities and endless hiking trails, and you've really found an outdoor lover's paradise.

And while you might be tempted to stick to the hot spot areas like Branson and Eureka Springs, if you make the journey to some lesser known areas, you'll be rewarded with places like Mountainburg. The name gives it away a little: Alongside famous lake views you'll also enjoy scenes of rolling hills and the nearby Boston Mountains (but perhaps not North America's tallest peak), and you'll find a gem of a place that you'd otherwise miss.

It's not a hard destination to reach either; the closest airport is Fort Smith Regional Airport, just 27 miles away. If you're coming from further afield, Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport near Fayetteville is another convenient option, roughly 56 miles from Mountainburg. From either airport, renting a car is the easiest way to explore the area, allowing you to do so at your own pace.