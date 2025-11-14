Oklahoma City's Spanish-Influenced Arts District Full Of Historic Charm And Amazing Eats Is A Shopping Haven

In one of the most underrated cities in America, there's a small two-block district that's brimming with art and creativity in Oklahoma City. Just a few miles north of downtown, the Paseo Arts District feels worlds away from the midwest. Built in the late 1920s, as one of the city's first shopping areas, its arched doorways, stucco walls, red-tiled roofs, and other Spanish Revival architectural details resemble a Mediterranean village. Today, the streets are lined with more than 20 galleries with approximately 80 working artists, along with locally-owned shops and trendy restaurants.

Throughout the week, you can visit the studios with demonstrations, classes, and workshops. Each month, from 6 pm to 9 pm, First Friday Gallery Walk visitors can wander among the galleries for exhibits, live music, and wine tastings. The biggest yearly celebration is the Paseo Arts Festival, held every Memorial Day weekend. The free 3-day event showcases works of art from 90 artists across the country, features over 50 live performances from blues to jazz, and includes a food court full of local vendors.

Oklahoma City has lots of up-and-coming areas, including the city's most livable neighborhood that offers safe streets, nearby parks, and a relaxed lifestyle, in the adjacent neighborhood from Paseo. Nearby, just a few miles away from the arts district, you'll reach Oklahoma City's central neighborhood that's a go-to spot for young professionals with easy access to downtown. To reach this part of the city, book a ride on a ride-share app or rent a car from Will Rogers International Airport. The airport is located just 15 miles away from these northern neighborhoods.