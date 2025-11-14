Nestled Near The Cascade Mountains Is A Sleepy Oregon Town Offering A Gateway To Outdoor Adventures

Butteville and surrounding areas offer tons of opportunities to get outside. Champoeg State Park is a haven for outdoorsy people and sits only six minutes west of Butteville. In this ecologically diverse park, visitors can hike the 8.4-mile Champoeg State Heritage Area Loop or grab their binoculars to spot one of the many species of birds. If it's a hot day, you can cool off in the river with some kayaking or steelhead fishing. The park even falls right along the Willamette River Water Trail, so you can enjoy a relaxing float down the river between Rogers Landing County Park in Newburg and Champoeg. Champoeg State Park is also home to the northern end of the Willamette Valley Scenic Bikeway, a 134-mile scenic bike trail that winds through Oregon's scenic wine country. And if you're looking for a place to put up your feet for the night, the park has a campground with RV and tent sites, plus cabins and yurts.

If you're looking for even more hiking, Graham Oaks Park and Wilsonville Memorial Park are both about eight miles northeast of Butteville and each have a few miles of hiking trails. Wander through a moss-covered forest on the Coyote Way and Tonquin Trail Loop or take a peaceful riverside stroll on the Memorial Park Forest Trail. And you can't forget about Butteville's proximity to the Cascade Mountains for more rugged outdoor experiences. The Cascades are about two hours east of Butteville, providing easy access for weekend trips out in the wilderness. One area in particular to check out is Mount Hood National Forest, where you can soak in the Bagby Hot Springs for a truly underrated outdoor experience.