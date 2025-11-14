Wisconsin's Fairytale City Near Madison Boasts Scenic Beauty And Its Very Own Castle

Watertown offers plenty of options for the whole family to get outside and enjoy all four seasons. The town boasts about 30 parks covering more than 300 acres. You can escape into the tranquility of Watertown's natural setting at Tivoli Island Natural Park, play the 21-hole disc golf course at Brandt-Quirk Park, or pack a picnic for lunch with a view of the river at the scenic Riverside Park. When you want to stroll around and take in Wisconsin's natural beauty, check out the Interurban Trail: The paved trail offers 7 miles of hiking and biking that meander through the picturesque scenery around Watertown. If you're looking for something more magical, Brandt-Quirk Park hosts an annual "Enchanted Storybook Trail" event around Halloween. This after-dark hike invites attendees to walk along a lantern-lit trail while following a whimsical storybook that brings the book to life.

While Watertown has plenty of outdoor activities for summer, you don't have to head indoors when the snow starts falling. For those who like to spend time in the crisp winter air, most of the hiking trails in town stay open for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing during the snowy months. Two of the most popular areas for this are Brandt-Quirk Park and Harnischfeger Park. If you enjoy ice skating, be sure to check out the outdoor rink at Silver Creek Park. And snowmobiling is also a popular way to enjoy Wisconsin's wintry scenery — while Eagle River, Wisconsin, is actually the snowmobile capital of the world, you don't have to dry that far: Dodge County maintains over 400 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, so there's no shortage of places to ride near Watertown.