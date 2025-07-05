Sandwiched Between Asheville And Charlotte Is A Charming City With Tree-Lined Streets And Unique Southern Cuisine

There's something quintessentially Southern about strolling down the Main Street of a small town, waving to neighbors and new friends who greet you with a smile. Experience that welcoming vibe when you visit North Carolina, a state home to a thriving coastal paradise with mouth-watering seafood, a charming and walkable college town, and unique gems like Shelby. Nicknamed the City of Pleasant Living, this is where Southern art, local music, history, and a distinctive pork product are celebrated.

Located about an hour's drive from Charlotte and an hour and a half from Asheville, Shelby embraces its past as one of the first five cities to participate in the North Carolina Main Street Program roughly 40 years ago. The program sought to bolster local economies and uplift small towns. Decades later, Uptown Shelby, the city's historic district, demonstrates the project's success with its commitment to community and independent businesses, as well as its tree-lined streets.

This quaint destination also has major historical significance. For instance, the NC Civil Rights Trail marker outside Buffalo Creek Gallery (previously Smith's Drug Store) honors the courageous Black students who risked their lives to participate in the 1960 Shelby Sit-Ins. For those who enjoy architecture, a historical walking tour through this city includes highlights like an Art Deco theater constructed in 1936, a Spanish Mission-style bungalow from 1921, and a mansion built in 1875.