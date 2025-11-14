Vermont's 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' Is A Charming Old Mill Perched Over A Waterfall

Vermont is flush with picturesque towns and charming destinations bursting with astonishing Mother Nature. From the romantic outdoor paradise of the Grand Isle region to Vermont's scenic foliage-filled road trips, the Green Mountain State is an open-air treasure. Even while dining indoors at the elegant eatery Simon Pearce, considered to be Vermont's most beautiful restaurant by sources like Love Food, patrons feast on a marvelous view of lush trees soaring above the Ottauquechee River. Named one of Open Table's "Top 100 Romantic Restaurants," Simon Pearce is ensconced inside a 19th-century mill that's dramatically perched at the edge of a gushing waterfall. And the food happens to be incredible, too!

The farm-to-table menu at Simon Pearce is an award-winning showcase of refined-yet-hearty American cuisine. Think braised short rib and whipped Yukon potatoes, roasted salmon in a bourbon mustard cream, velvety butternut squash bisque, and creamy Vermont cheddar soup. Local beers, a bevy of signature cocktails, and small plates for the peckish tempt patrons at the lively bar. Vast windows bring the bucolic outdoors inside, where diners enjoy a relaxed and inviting atmosphere comprising exposed brick walls, wooden floors, and amber-hued dining tables.

Atop each table, diners are greeted by a unique touch: Simon Pearce glassware and tableware. The restaurant shares the eponymous name of its founder, Simon Pearce, an Irish-born artisan who specialized in Georgian glassmaking and fashioning pottery. You can shop for beautiful handmade glass and ceramics at the flagship retail store onsite, and certainly don't miss a visit to the glassblowing studio. "The glass blowing in the lower level was amazing. Watching them create a wine glass right in front of our eyes was so cool, I could have stayed for an hour just for that alone," raves one Tripadvisor review.