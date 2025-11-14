Vermont's 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' Is A Charming Old Mill Perched Over A Waterfall
Vermont is flush with picturesque towns and charming destinations bursting with astonishing Mother Nature. From the romantic outdoor paradise of the Grand Isle region to Vermont's scenic foliage-filled road trips, the Green Mountain State is an open-air treasure. Even while dining indoors at the elegant eatery Simon Pearce, considered to be Vermont's most beautiful restaurant by sources like Love Food, patrons feast on a marvelous view of lush trees soaring above the Ottauquechee River. Named one of Open Table's "Top 100 Romantic Restaurants," Simon Pearce is ensconced inside a 19th-century mill that's dramatically perched at the edge of a gushing waterfall. And the food happens to be incredible, too!
The farm-to-table menu at Simon Pearce is an award-winning showcase of refined-yet-hearty American cuisine. Think braised short rib and whipped Yukon potatoes, roasted salmon in a bourbon mustard cream, velvety butternut squash bisque, and creamy Vermont cheddar soup. Local beers, a bevy of signature cocktails, and small plates for the peckish tempt patrons at the lively bar. Vast windows bring the bucolic outdoors inside, where diners enjoy a relaxed and inviting atmosphere comprising exposed brick walls, wooden floors, and amber-hued dining tables.
Atop each table, diners are greeted by a unique touch: Simon Pearce glassware and tableware. The restaurant shares the eponymous name of its founder, Simon Pearce, an Irish-born artisan who specialized in Georgian glassmaking and fashioning pottery. You can shop for beautiful handmade glass and ceramics at the flagship retail store onsite, and certainly don't miss a visit to the glassblowing studio. "The glass blowing in the lower level was amazing. Watching them create a wine glass right in front of our eyes was so cool, I could have stayed for an hour just for that alone," raves one Tripadvisor review.
Charm is guaranteed, not views, at the beautiful Simon Pearce
Online reviews recount tales of diners who booked Simon Pearce in the hopes of snagging a table with sweeping views. Unfortunately, several reviews indicate that the restaurant doesn't accommodate seating requests. Writes one disheartened patron on Yelp: "We wanted to come for the falling water view but when we made the reservations, it stated that we could not request where to sit. So we took our chance that a late afternoon lunch would afford such a chance." Although the restaurant wasn't busy when the party arrived at 2:30 p.m., they were seated at a table with an uneventful view of a stream. The reviewer praised the excellent food and service, but was ultimately baffled by their unlucky seating. "Would definitely love to come back and be more assertive about asking for a view since they didn't seem that busy after the lunch rush."
It seems even special occasions won't land you a coveted riverside table. A diner writing on Open Table requested seating for two at 11:45 a.m. — early, as he knew they'd fill up — to celebrate his wife's birthday. The couple were promptly seated by an interior window with a view of another table. Fumed the reviewer: "Was that a joke on us? There were other tables with river views open. A table for four with a view was given to a couple shortly after we were seated." Luckily, the food and service saved the meal.
Simon Pearce is located in Quechee, Vermont, which is roughy an hour's drive from Montpelier, the state capital of Vermont, and just 15 minutes from Woodstock, considered America's most beautiful town. Reservations are highly encouraged. Just temper your expectations for getting a table with a view.