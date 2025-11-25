Wisconsin's Cozy Shorefront Hotel Delivers Amazing Views Of America's Cleanest Lake
Located along the southern shore of Lake Superior, the small town of Bayfield, Wisconsin, is considered the gateway to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, the most majestic collection of islands in the Midwest. With tourism being the main economic driver in Bayfield, there is no shortage of lodging options around town, from camping and cabin rentals to boutique hotels. But most people are drawn to this region of the country to experience the incredible beauty of Lake Superior, and nothing beats having a gorgeous lake view during your stay at the Lake Superior Lodge.
This rustic hotel is set on 3 acres of Lake Superior shoreline right off State Highway 13, Wisconsin's underrated scenic byway with jaw-dropping views of the greatest of the Great Lakes. Originally built in 1976, Lake Superior Lodge — formerly the Winfield Inn — has recently undergone some renovations, adding a cafe for guests and other amenities. It may not be the fanciest stay in Bayfield, but affordable room rates and a spectacular location just blocks from downtown make Lake Superior Lodge a great choice for families, couples, and solo travelers alike.
Lake Superior Lodge offers plenty of Great Lake beauty
Lake Superior Lodge boasts 30 units spread across three buildings, including a mix of traditional hotel rooms and condo units. Each of the 20 rooms in the main hotel building has a private patio or balcony looking out towards Lake Superior, so you can fall asleep to the waves crashing along the shore and wake up to spectacular sunrises over the lake. However, Tripadvisor reviewers note that travelers with mobility issues should book a room on the ground floor, as the property has no elevators. For larger groups or guests who want a little more space, the lodge also offers six reservable condo units, each with one or two bedrooms, along with a kitchen and separate living space.
The property boasts beautifully landscaped grounds with gardens to wander through and a large deck overlooking the lake, where you can relax with a good book or enjoy a snack from the on-site cafe. On occasion, you may even be able to catch live music out on the deck, according to several reviews. The lakeside location is what attracts many guests to Lake Superior Lodge. Bayfield can get busy with tourists in the summer months and also during the peak fall color season, particularly during the Bayfield Apple Festival. But the lodge is far enough away from town that it offers a peaceful escape from the hubbub.
Enjoy great dining and outdoor adventure by Bayfield's shorefront hotel
Lake Superior Lodge is within walking distance of downtown Bayfield, where you'll find great restaurants, shopping, and easy access to the Apostle Islands. Catch the Madeline Island Ferry from the dock down the road and spend the day exploring the largest of the Apostle Islands, including Big Bay State Park with its shoreline trails and beach boardwalk. See more of the national lakeshore by embarking on a boat tour with Apostle Islands Cruises, which departs from the main pier and takes you past many of the islands and historic lighthouses in the archipelago. Be sure to stop by the free Bayfield Maritime Museum, offering a glimpse into the history of Lake Superior's south shore.
While Lake Superior Lodge has an on-site cafe, Cafe Claudia, serving breakfast, coffee, and sandwiches, you're likely to find a greater variety of local eats in town. Start the day at the Bayfield outpost of Wonderstate Coffee, a cafe and coffee roaster where you can get espresso, lattes, and made-to-order breakfast sandwiches. Fresh-caught Lake Superior whitefish features on many menus around town, with the Bayfield Inn and the Pier Plaza Restaurant among the top-rated spots. But it doesn't get fresher than at Hoop's Dockside Restaurant. The sixth-generation family fishing operation and owners of the popular Hoop's Fish Market opened this outdoor spot in 2024, where they fry up fish from right off their boats for patrons to enjoy at numerous picnic tables along the water.