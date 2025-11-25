Wisconsin's Cozy Shorefront Hotel Delivers Amazing Views Of America's Cleanest Lake

Lake Superior Lodge boasts 30 units spread across three buildings, including a mix of traditional hotel rooms and condo units. Each of the 20 rooms in the main hotel building has a private patio or balcony looking out towards Lake Superior, so you can fall asleep to the waves crashing along the shore and wake up to spectacular sunrises over the lake. However, Tripadvisor reviewers note that travelers with mobility issues should book a room on the ground floor, as the property has no elevators. For larger groups or guests who want a little more space, the lodge also offers six reservable condo units, each with one or two bedrooms, along with a kitchen and separate living space.

The property boasts beautifully landscaped grounds with gardens to wander through and a large deck overlooking the lake, where you can relax with a good book or enjoy a snack from the on-site cafe. On occasion, you may even be able to catch live music out on the deck, according to several reviews. The lakeside location is what attracts many guests to Lake Superior Lodge. Bayfield can get busy with tourists in the summer months and also during the peak fall color season, particularly during the Bayfield Apple Festival. But the lodge is far enough away from town that it offers a peaceful escape from the hubbub.