Delta Flight Attendant Explains Which Types Of Flights Are Likely To Be Canceled During The Government Shutdown
It's no secret that the ongoing government shutdown is impacting travelers. TSA agents aren't being paid, leading to major lines at security. On top of this, the air traffic controller shortage is rapidly becoming a crisis as they are being asked to work without pay, and popular airports are facing big flight cuts, adding some anxiety-inducing uncertainty when trying to book flights. It's hard to say for sure exactly which flights will be canceled, but one video posted to TikTok by a Delta flight attendant late at night on Thursday, November 6, appears to make an announcement setting expectations for those onboard about the upcoming flight cancellations. The flight attendant explained that domestic flights would likely be the first to be canceled. Next, Delta connection flights and those going in and out of airports that aren't major hubs would also be at risk.
The flight reductions described in the video are already beginning to happen. Hundreds of flights have already been canceled around the United States, and there has been approximately a 4% reduction in flights already. In the video, the flight attendant states that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is requesting that major airlines cut back their flights by 10% — something that may happen sooner than we realize. In fact, it is expected for flight cuts to reach 10% by November 14. While all airlines may handle their cuts a little differently, it seems likely that most airlines will react similarly to Delta, prioritizing international flights and those out of major cities. As reported by NBC, the CEO of United Airlines has already confirmed that the company's reductions will target regional and domestic flights that aren't going between major hubs.
What happens if your flight is one of those cancelled due to the shutdown?
If you are flying in or out of the country or between major cities, the chances that you're going to be impacted are much lower, but if you have a domestic flight to a regional airport coming up, you might end up having your flight canceled. In the TikTok, the Delta flight attendant states that at the moment, Delta is deciding which flights to cancel on a day by day basis, as the situation develops. Because of that, travelers will likely only have a single day of notice, and may find out that their flights have been cut the day before they were due to board. While that might create a frustrating scramble to change your plans, at least you won't have to worry about standing in line at the airport trying to re-book your canceled flight.
If your flight is canceled because of the government shutdown, the FAA has required that airlines provide refunds, and major airlines like Delta seem to be taking that a step further by both offering full refunds and also sending rebooking options automatically, so that you can try to keep the majority of your plan intact, if you prefer. The current government shutdown is currently the longest that the United States has ever experienced before, and it's unknown exactly how long it will last, so anyone planning on flying on the types of flights that are more likely to be canceled may want to ensure that their plans are flexible.