These Popular Airports Are Facing Big Flight Cuts Amidst The Government Shutdown

The FAA decision has already resulted in hundreds of flights being canceled. And before that, the government shutdown had already been causing issues at some airports. It's not exactly clear yet exactly which flights out of the impacted airports are facing the reductions. And if the shutdown drags on, it could impact Thanksgiving travel. Fingers crossed it doesn't come to that; the days surrounding Thanksgiving are one of the busiest times to fly.

If you have a flight booked out of one of the 40 airports in question, or if you're connecting through one of them, keep an eye on the flight schedules. If your flight gets canceled, you should receive a notification from your airline. The airline should rebook you on a different flight for free. However, this only applies if you're flying on the same airline; it wouldn't apply if you switched carriers to get to your destination sooner or at a time you'd prefer. If you have to make changes to a booking, the best option is to use the mobile app for your airline as compared to calling in to speak to a representative, as that's likely going to result in a long wait. And if the flight is canceled and you don't rebook, you should get a full refund, no matter what kind of ticket you have.

If your flight isn't canceled, show up at the airport early. Even if you know all the airport hacks to get through TSA quickly, the security lines may still be extra long, up to hours long at some airports, as fewer TSA agents are working in the shutdown. And, like the air traffic controllers, those who are working aren't getting paid.