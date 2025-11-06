These Popular Airports Are Facing Big Flight Cuts Amidst The Government Shutdown
There had been concerns that the U.S. government shutdown would have an impact on travel plans, and starting on November 7, that impact is going to be even greater. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has asked 40 airports to cut their service by 4% and then up to 10%, per AP News. From Anchorage to Honolulu to Miami, airports across the country are going to be impacted, and the cuts include the top 10 busiest airports in the country, all expected to be reducing flights starting on Friday. That includes:
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (which is also the world's busiest airport)
- Los Angeles International Airport
- Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
- Denver International Airport
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport
- New York John F. Kennedy International
- Orlando International Airport
- Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport
- Charlotte/Douglas International Airport
- Miami International Airport
See a complete list of airports expected to make flight cuts on AP News.
The reason for the reduction is to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers, who are working but without pay. There are controllers calling in sick to be able to work somewhere else to make money, and that means the already stressed system has even fewer people working. And without adequate air traffic control, it's not safe to fly.
What to expect if your flight is canceled
The FAA decision has already resulted in hundreds of flights being canceled. And before that, the government shutdown had already been causing issues at some airports. It's not exactly clear yet exactly which flights out of the impacted airports are facing the reductions. And if the shutdown drags on, it could impact Thanksgiving travel. Fingers crossed it doesn't come to that; the days surrounding Thanksgiving are one of the busiest times to fly.
If you have a flight booked out of one of the 40 airports in question, or if you're connecting through one of them, keep an eye on the flight schedules. If your flight gets canceled, you should receive a notification from your airline. The airline should rebook you on a different flight for free. However, this only applies if you're flying on the same airline; it wouldn't apply if you switched carriers to get to your destination sooner or at a time you'd prefer. If you have to make changes to a booking, the best option is to use the mobile app for your airline as compared to calling in to speak to a representative, as that's likely going to result in a long wait. And if the flight is canceled and you don't rebook, you should get a full refund, no matter what kind of ticket you have.
If your flight isn't canceled, show up at the airport early. Even if you know all the airport hacks to get through TSA quickly, the security lines may still be extra long, up to hours long at some airports, as fewer TSA agents are working in the shutdown. And, like the air traffic controllers, those who are working aren't getting paid.