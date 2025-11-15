Only One New England Museum Won A Prestigious International Architecture Award

With its Gothic Revival-style architecture and picturesque courtyards, Yale University's historic campus in New Haven, Connecticut, is always worth a visit. One highlight is the century-old Yale Peabody Museum, which reopened in 2024 after a four-year renovation. Thanks to its striking new additions and energy-efficient features, it's the only New England museum to earn a distinction at the International Architecture Awards.

Alongside the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., and the Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito, California, the so-called "Venice of the West," the Peabody was honored in the Museums and Cultural Buildings category. The awards program — a collaboration between The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, and Metropolitan Arts Press — bestows prizes on the year's most innovative architectural projects.

According to the International Architecture Awards, the Peabody was chosen for a variety of reasons, including its new state-of-the-art 57,631-square-foot, four-story tower, enhanced climate control to protect permanent collections, and a series of fully restored natural history exhibits. Of particular note is the museum's spectacular collection of dinosaur fossils, thoughtfully arranged in dynamic poses amid anthropological displays and large-scale artworks, including Rudolph Zallinger's murals "The Age of Reptiles" and "The Age of Mammals." If you love fossils, after a visit to the Peabody, check out the world's largest natural history collection at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.