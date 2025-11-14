Scotland's Wildly Underrated Walkable City On The Coast Is A Quick Trip From Edinburgh
Edinburgh brings in more than 4 million visitors each year. The Scottish city recently appeared on Resonancy Consultancy's much-publicized 2025 Europe's Best Cities Report, and Rick Steves named its iconic Royal Mile as one of the best sightseeing walks in the EU. But just an hour and a half away by train, a wildly underrated city on the coast awaits. Design-focused and wonderfully walkable, Dundee makes a great side trip from the capital — it's a compact destination brimming with inventive energy and seaside charm.
So what's so great about Dundee? Thanks to its modern urban infrastructure and a thriving creative scene — including major contributions in the fields of comic books and video games (namely, "Beano and Dandy," "Lemmings," and "Grand Theft Auto") — it's currently the only city in the United Kingdom to be named a UNESCO City of Design. Visitors can learn more about all of this at the Victoria and Albert Museum (better known as the V&A Dundee), then explore the city's historic and outdoor attractions on foot. Luckily for travelers planning future itineraries, a stay in Dundee can easily be added to an Edinburgh visit, or to a longer road trip through Scotland's charming villages and mountains.
Discover the low-key charm of Dundee
A great place to start is the V&A Dundee. Housed in a striking building designed by Japanese architects Kengo Kuma & Associates, Scotland's first-ever design museum showcases the work of Scottish and international creative talent. Admission is free and the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from April through December, and closed on Tuesdays from January to March.
Next, stroll over to the RRS Discovery, just a minute away on foot. The historic steamship, built in Dundee, sailed to the Antarctic on a research expedition in 1901. Today, it's part of a maritime museum (admission $17) that's open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Not to be missed is a climb up the Law Steps to Dundee Law, the highest point in town. Here, you'll get to take in sweeping views over the city below and the bridges crossing the River Tay. The moderately challenging 1.2-mile loop can be completed in an hour. On your return, explore Dundee's waterfront area, lined with modern sculptures, large-scale artworks, pretty gardens, dancing fountains, and street food vendors.
Plan a trip to Edinburgh's sister city
If you'd like to stay near the waterfront, you're in luck: some of Dundee's best hotels are within easy reach of the river. Occupying a grand Victorian-style corner building with a wrought-iron staircase and a domed ceiling, Malmaison Dundee (rooms from $77 per night) is rich with character. On the other side of the Tay Road Bridge, Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa (from $106 per night) offers modern rooms and a light-filled indoor pool.
Popular dining options in Dundee include the popular steakhouse Gidi Grill, The Selkie, a colorful tapas bar, and The Barrelman, a modern pub serving classics like steak pie with hand-cut chips. All attractions in the city center are within a short walk of Dundee's central train station, located just a block away from the RRS Discovery and the V&A Dundee. From there, it's just an hour and 15 minutes by train (or up to an hour and a half, depending on the service) to Edinburgh. Wander through history at Edinburgh Castle or celebrate with locals at one of the city's famously raucous festivals, both among the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland.