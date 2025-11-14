Scotland's Wildly Underrated Walkable City On The Coast Is A Quick Trip From Edinburgh

Edinburgh brings in more than 4 million visitors each year. The Scottish city recently appeared on Resonancy Consultancy's much-publicized 2025 Europe's Best Cities Report, and Rick Steves named its iconic Royal Mile as one of the best sightseeing walks in the EU. But just an hour and a half away by train, a wildly underrated city on the coast awaits. Design-focused and wonderfully walkable, Dundee makes a great side trip from the capital — it's a compact destination brimming with inventive energy and seaside charm.

So what's so great about Dundee? Thanks to its modern urban infrastructure and a thriving creative scene — including major contributions in the fields of comic books and video games (namely, "Beano and Dandy," "Lemmings," and "Grand Theft Auto") — it's currently the only city in the United Kingdom to be named a UNESCO City of Design. Visitors can learn more about all of this at the Victoria and Albert Museum (better known as the V&A Dundee), then explore the city's historic and outdoor attractions on foot. Luckily for travelers planning future itineraries, a stay in Dundee can easily be added to an Edinburgh visit, or to a longer road trip through Scotland's charming villages and mountains.