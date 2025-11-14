Here's What 'Going On Vacation' In The 1970s Really Meant

The 1970s were a transformative decade marked by technological shifts, political upheaval, and economic decisions that shaped the modern world as we know it. So much was different about how people moved and spent leisure time just 50 years ago. It was the peak of the Hippie Trail, a legendary Europe-to-South-Asia overland route that greatly influenced Rick Steves and other backpacking pilgrims before modern international tourism evolved. Flights, especially international ones, were considered a luxury, but even if you didn't have a ticket, you could park near the runway and walk directly to the gate. Smoking indoors was permitted, and people did it everywhere, which is why you can still see built-in ashtrays on older planes.

On Reddit, users waxed nostalgic about 1970s-era travel. Most agreed that flights were typically reserved for business or emergencies. "Flying on a plane was a huge deal for us and felt very exotic," said u/travelsal11. "We didn't have much money, so we drove most of the time." With fewer annoying airport procedures and looser passenger restrictions, air travel was surprisingly permissive. Redditor u/Turicus wrote: "I was let into the cockpit during flight as a kid. Even allowed to touch the controls while the plane was on autopilot."

Of course, if you couldn't afford a plane ticket or gas for a road trip, you could still bask in the scent of travel. "When I was in High School in the '70s, we would sometimes go to O'Hare and hang out, watching the planes come and go, laugh at the Hare Krishnas trying to sell their flowers and people-watch, making up stories about the travelers," u/mothlady1959 wrote, referencing the hippie movement popularized by the Beatles. "You could park at the curb at arrivals. It was all open and accessible. And, of course, we smoked."