The Guide Bag Designed By Rick Steves For The Most Organized And Compact Way To Tour The World

One of the big draws for this bag, and opting out of a traditional backpack, is that there can be museums or other attractions you may want to visit, which don't allow a day pack. Whereas this guide bag has dimensions that are 11.25 by 8 by 1.5 inches and only weighs 12 ounces, which would be permitted under bag policies such as the British Museum's policy, which allows bags up to 13.8 by 15.7 by 9.8 inches.

The bag also contains even more features, with an adjustable strap, a sliding pad for your shoulder, and a full-panel back pocket. The variety of pockets and placement within the bag allows you to place items in the safest spots to protect them from potential pickpockets. Behind the front flap, there is also a snap compartment, and with so many different ways to keep all of your essentials for a day out in the city or a night on the town, you'll be able to find all of your items in your bag. The main compartment doesn't just fit one guidebook, but it could fit a couple of guidebooks along with your iPad. And when you're packing your guide bag, there are also aspects to consider, such as how to pick the perfect guidebook for your next getaway.

The Velocé Guide Bag for iPad sells for $59.99 on Steves' website. The bag also comes with the Rick Steves travel product guarantee that if a material or manufacturing defect appears, they will replace it for life. However, this does not include normal wear and tear or damage caused by airlines. And, if you're looking for a carry-on to add to your travel collection for the smoothest way to travel through Europe, Steves also designed the Riga Rolling Case.