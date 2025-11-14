The Guide Bag Designed By Rick Steves For The Most Organized And Compact Way To Tour The World
Rick Steves' guidebooks are a staple for many travelers, as are iPads and tablets. Not only does a tablet allow you to download movies or music for a long flight, they can also be an invaluable trick to surviving the airport with kids. So, it's no surprise that Steves designed the Velocé Guide Bag for iPad to give travelers a safe spot to carry this travel essential. While a traditional crossbody bag wouldn't hold your guidebook, Steves' bag can hold it and more, while not fully weighing you down as you explore Europe.
The guide bag is designed to be slim but expands to hold your guidebook and camera, and it includes a padded inner pocket for your iPad or e-reader. At its slimmest, it's 1.5 inches, but when expanded, it doubles its capacity. There are several other compartments to hold everything you might need for a day of exploring and comes in four colors: black, blue spruce, graphite, and plum.
Travelers on the Rick Steves' Travel Forum who have tested the Velocé Guide Bag for iPad, like annegran52, say that they, "expanded it to full size and used it that way for the entire trip," and that they fit their: "camera, cell phone (small euro phone) iPod Touch, Kindle, RS plastic silverware set, Italy guidebook and phrasebook, Travel smith travel blanket (in pouch), travel pillow(rolled, plus odds and ends like maps, small notebook, etc."
Velocé Guide Bag for iPad designed by Rick Steves
One of the big draws for this bag, and opting out of a traditional backpack, is that there can be museums or other attractions you may want to visit, which don't allow a day pack. Whereas this guide bag has dimensions that are 11.25 by 8 by 1.5 inches and only weighs 12 ounces, which would be permitted under bag policies such as the British Museum's policy, which allows bags up to 13.8 by 15.7 by 9.8 inches.
The bag also contains even more features, with an adjustable strap, a sliding pad for your shoulder, and a full-panel back pocket. The variety of pockets and placement within the bag allows you to place items in the safest spots to protect them from potential pickpockets. Behind the front flap, there is also a snap compartment, and with so many different ways to keep all of your essentials for a day out in the city or a night on the town, you'll be able to find all of your items in your bag. The main compartment doesn't just fit one guidebook, but it could fit a couple of guidebooks along with your iPad. And when you're packing your guide bag, there are also aspects to consider, such as how to pick the perfect guidebook for your next getaway.
The Velocé Guide Bag for iPad sells for $59.99 on Steves' website. The bag also comes with the Rick Steves travel product guarantee that if a material or manufacturing defect appears, they will replace it for life. However, this does not include normal wear and tear or damage caused by airlines. And, if you're looking for a carry-on to add to your travel collection for the smoothest way to travel through Europe, Steves also designed the Riga Rolling Case.