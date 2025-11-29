The World's Number One Rated Bar Is Intimate And Timeless - Here Are The Best Drinks To Order

Bar Leone can be found in the Central district of Hong Kong, the skyscraper-filled Asian city that was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite food destinations. Its interior — dimly lit, intimate, and nostalgic — has a distinctly 1970s vibe, with its vintage décor. Upon its walls are old-timey movie posters, photos of famous soccer players, and prints of Italian spirits. On some nights, you'll hear the sounds of bossa nova; on others, throwback '80s pop or funky Italian disco. And the crowd is chill and unpretentious, much like the drinks, where cocktail popolari, or "cocktails for the people," is the concept. Here, the modus operandi is simple and classic with a twist — no fancy glassware or equipment needed.

This welcoming spot was opened in June 2023 by Lorenzo Antinori, an internationally renowned mixologist from Rome. The bar captures the spirit of Rome's convivial caffès, and its name is the Italian word for "lion" — the symbol of pre-Renaissance Rome currently used to represent the Trastevere neighborhood, where Antinori was raised. And although its doors opened recently, it's already racked up some impressive accolades.

In 2024, it nabbed first place on the list of Asia's Best Bars and second place on The World's 50 Best Bars. These prestigious awards, voted upon by over 800 drinks experts, celebrate excellence in the international bar scene. And in October 2025, Bar Leone surpassed even these soaring achievements: It ranked No. 1 on both lists, from a highly competitive roster that included opulent hotel bars and hidden speakeasies. Notably, this is the first time a venue in Asia has received the top honor. Through perusing travel, food, and drink publications that featured Bar Leone, along with first-hand reviews from previous visitors, we've put together a list of the best drinks to order from this award-winning bar.