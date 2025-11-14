Rick Steves' Newest Guidebook Is A Fresh Perspective On Italy Spilling The Country's Secrets

Rick Steves is at it again with a new guidebook, and this time his focus is on a trio of Italy's most majestic cities: Rome, Venice, and Florence. A valuable addition to the veteran traveler's oeuvre, which includes guidebooks to major Mediterranean cruise ports and exposés of the great monuments and bubbling bathhouses of Budapest, this one leads the reader through the land of pizza, pasta, and panzanella.

His original "Rick Steves Italy" is now in its 28th edition, and Steves still has fond memories of his time in the country. He still says his 1973 romp to Rome was among his best-ever trips to Europe, and he recently revealed that Lake Como and the scenic Alta Via 1 hiking path in the Italian Alps were among his vacation destinations of choice for 2025. So it's fair to say that the eminent author, TV presenter, and radio host is a big, big fan of Italy and all it has to offer.

He's not the only one. Data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (via SchengenInsurance) shows that Italy reigns as the third most-visited country in the whole of Europe. Over 57 million folks travel here each year! Many of those tourists will head straight for the big-hitting cities of Rome, Venice, and Florence, a triptych of enthralling towns that often dominate lists of the must-see places in the country. Well, now they'll have a Rick Steves guidebook to accompany them, since those three metropolises are the headline destinations of this new publication.