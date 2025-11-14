What A 'Michigan Left' Actually Means And Where You'll See It

If you ever find yourself driving through Michigan, whether to chase awe-inspiring waterfall views, explore one of the best-kept trail systems in the Upper Peninsula, or reach a lovely coastal city with the state's prettiest fall foliage, you might notice something a little unusual at certain intersections. Instead of a left-turn lane, you'll see signs with one arrow going straight and another curving back around. That's your cue that you're not allowed to turn left. Instead, drive past the traffic light and make a U-turn at the median, and then turn right. The name of this move is called the "Michigan Left." It might sound annoying at first, but traffic engineers didn't invent it to make life harder — they designed it to reduce crashes and improve traffic.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invented the Michigan Left in the 1960s, and now, it's implemented in more than 700 intersections across the state. Officially, transportation departments call it a "median U-turn intersection." Today, Michigan isn't the only place using this idea. Similar concepts appear in Australia and Mexico, and several U.S. states like Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, Ohio, and Louisiana have added median U-turn intersections on busy roads, too.