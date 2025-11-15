Wisconsin's Underrated City For Shopping Is A Quaint Spot With Tasty Eats Near Milwaukee
From nature-rich retreats like Antigo to vibrant, artsy cities, there's plenty to discover across the Badger State. And Whitewater, an under-the-radar town with a population of around 15,700 people and home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is undoubtedly one of Wisconsin's best gems. Tucked just a few miles outside Kettle Moraine State Forest, one of Wisconsin's most scenic landscapes, Whitewater is brimming with charm, and it's perfect for travelers seeking a scenic getaway filled with local shops and enticing restaurants.
Located just an hour outside of Milwaukee, a lively Midwestern gem with plenty of beaches and breweries, Whitewater is a convenient addition to your Wisconsin itinerary. Fly into Dane County Regional Airport, which offers flights to many destinations across the country and is about 50 minutes from Whitewater. Alternatively, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is another option that's around an hour away by car or an hour and a half by public transportation. You'll find a handful of hotels in Whitewater, but consider booking a room at the highly rated Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites Whitewater — it offers amenities like complimentary breakfast and parking, as well as a pool.
A Wisconsin shopping destination
If you're looking for an under-the-radar shopping destination in Wisconsin — and especially if you're in the market for antiques — Whitewater is the place to be. For an array of clothing, jewelry, costumes, and theatrical accessories, start off your shopping haul at Reflections of the Past. For Space Age and cyber-inspired clothing from the '60s and '90s, head over to Stellar Vintage. The shop also hosts regular flea markets — check out the store on Instagram for updates. To peruse repurposed furniture, antiques, and other home goods, Apple Butter House is a Whitewater mainstay that's been around since the '70s.
The Book Teller is a hidden gem tucked into a historic city bank offering an assortment of used books and locally-made crafts. And don't miss a stop at the Fuzzy Pig, either. Originally a barn, the space has been transformed into one of Whitewater's top shopping destinations, as the sprawling complex houses everything from home goods to clothing. But this Whitewater institution is also so much more than a shopping destination. On Fridays and Saturdays, you can even catch some live music, and don't skip enjoying a wood-fired pizza or sandwich from Whiney's, the Fuzzy Pig's restaurant and bar.
Where to eat in Whitewater
Speaking of dining, Whitewater also has plenty to love for foodies, whether you're in the mood for American comfort classics or international cuisine. Start your day at Jessica's Family Restaurant, a top spot in town open for breakfast and lunch, where you can find a range of cozy breakfast dishes, sandwiches, burgers, and more. Then there's Bingg's Farmstead Restaurant, where you'll find globally inspired fare like Korean bulgogi and Greek gyros, as well as steak, burgers, and shared plates. Fanatico — rated a 4.8 on Google with over 1,600 reviews — is a Whitewater go-to for authentic Italian, with an array of mouthwatering pasta, chicken, and seafood dishes on the menu.
If you're in the mood for beer on tap and a burger, head to 841 Brewhouse, one of the city's best eateries, while travelers craving Mexican food should head to Cozumel Mexican Restaurant. Rick's Eastside Pub and Grill is another Whitewater staple that's been around since the '80s, and it's become a beloved spot for watching the game, playing darts, and enjoying a local atmosphere alongside hearty burgers, sandwiches, and specials like the "Friday Fish Fry."