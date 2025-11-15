Wisconsin's Underrated City For Shopping Is A Quaint Spot With Tasty Eats Near Milwaukee

From nature-rich retreats like Antigo to vibrant, artsy cities, there's plenty to discover across the Badger State. And Whitewater, an under-the-radar town with a population of around 15,700 people and home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is undoubtedly one of Wisconsin's best gems. Tucked just a few miles outside Kettle Moraine State Forest, one of Wisconsin's most scenic landscapes, Whitewater is brimming with charm, and it's perfect for travelers seeking a scenic getaway filled with local shops and enticing restaurants.

Located just an hour outside of Milwaukee, a lively Midwestern gem with plenty of beaches and breweries, Whitewater is a convenient addition to your Wisconsin itinerary. Fly into Dane County Regional Airport, which offers flights to many destinations across the country and is about 50 minutes from Whitewater. Alternatively, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is another option that's around an hour away by car or an hour and a half by public transportation. You'll find a handful of hotels in Whitewater, but consider booking a room at the highly rated Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites Whitewater — it offers amenities like complimentary breakfast and parking, as well as a pool.