The Safest National Park In America Is Full Of Clear Waters And Beauty, According To A Study
The U.S. National Park System has more than 400 incredible parks, forests, and preserves that attract around 300 million visitors annually. Not only is America's southernmost park one of the least crowded, it's also considered the safest, according to an assessment by Kühl, an outdoor apparel brand. Kühl compiled data from the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, Search and Rescue Satellite-Aided Tracking, and Google Maps to develop its methodology and safety rankings, and found that the National Park of American Samoa ranked in the top spot for safety.
The study accounted for factors such as total deaths, missing people, search-and-rescue missions, trail closures, proximity to medical care, the number of park rangers, and the number of visitors. The National Park of American Samoa earned high marks because it had no deaths, missing people, or rescue missions.
American Samoa is an island chain that's located in the South Pacific Ocean, about 2,600 miles from Hawaii. It neighbors the independent nation of Samoa to the west, but the eastern islands were ceded to the United States in 1904 following U.S. involvement in the Samoan Civil Wars. Western Samoa remained under German rule until WWI, and then was occupied by New Zealand before gaining independence as Samoa in 1962. The 8,000-acre National Park of American Samoa was created in 1993, and now sees about 22,500 visitors annually. The park combines several ecosystems, including majestic mountains, dazzling coral reefs, and pristine rainforests, as well as several opportunities for visitors to learn more about the local culture.
Things to do at the National Park of American Samoa
The National Park of American Samoa comprises three islands — Tutuila, Ta'ū, and Ofu — each offering visitors a unique experience. Tutuila Island is the largest of the island chain, and the park has a gorgeous shoreline to explore, as well as local villages that offer great opportunities for cultural experiences. Tutuila is home to Pago Pago, the largest community and the site of the international airport. Intrepid travelers can take a ferry or local flight to Ta'ū, home to the highest viewpoint in American Samoa, Lata Mountain, and trails that weave through the rainforest.
Ofu is the perfect place for water lovers, with snorkeling, beaches, and sublime coral reefs that can be accessed right from the shoreline. Unfortunately, Ofu is also challenging to reach, but there are more easily accessible snorkeling spots around Tutuila, like Fagatele Bay. The waters are teeming with more than 950 fish species and 250 coral species. Snorkeling gear is not available at the park, so bring your own. During September and October, humpback whales migrate through the area.
With various ecosystems, the hiking trails in the park are also incredible, including easy routes like the Pola Island Trail, a short walk around the coastline of Tutuila for views of seabirds. If you're looking for a longer hike that's not too difficult, the Si'u Point Trail follows an old road for about 5.8 miles through several forests and is located on the off-the-path island of Ta'ū. For a challenging but rewarding hike, the Fatifati Auala Trail (on Tutuila) cuts 2.8 miles through the rainforest, and includes steep sections that require rope assistance to reach a historic village or continue to the summit of Mount Alava.
Planning a trip to American Samoa
When deciding where to stay, American Samoa has everything from tiki huts and bungalows to traditional hotels and Airbnbs, but be aware that there is no camping within the park. One standout aspect of lodging on the islands is that the park offers a unique homestay program that allows visitors to stay with a local family to learn about their culture or help out in the villages.
Getting to American Samoa from the mainland U.S. is a long haul, with flights averaging between $850 and $1,400 round-trip, depending on time of year and departure airport. Flights to Pago Pago Airport in American Samoa are about 11 to 12 hours from Los Angeles, plus a stopover in Honolulu (Hawaiian Airlines offers free stopovers). Otherwise, travel time is around six hours from Hawaii, which makes a perfect combination trip on the way to American Samoa. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, Hawaii is the U.S. state with the most hiking trails, and a stay here can help break up the (already long) flight.
The best time to visit American Samoa is between May to October, when the humidity isn't as intense. The rainy season runs from November to April, when landslides can be possible. Be aware that between December and March is the peak risk for tropical cyclones. During this off-season time, you will find cheaper rates, fewer tourists, and fully flowing waterfalls thanks to the extra rain. If you decide to visit during off-peak times, there are ways to prepare for travel during hurricane season by purchasing insurance and following weather alerts from the National Hurricane Center.