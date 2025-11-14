The Safest National Park In America Is Full Of Clear Waters And Beauty, According To A Study

The U.S. National Park System has more than 400 incredible parks, forests, and preserves that attract around 300 million visitors annually. Not only is America's southernmost park one of the least crowded, it's also considered the safest, according to an assessment by Kühl, an outdoor apparel brand. Kühl compiled data from the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, Search and Rescue Satellite-Aided Tracking, and Google Maps to develop its methodology and safety rankings, and found that the National Park of American Samoa ranked in the top spot for safety.

The study accounted for factors such as total deaths, missing people, search-and-rescue missions, trail closures, proximity to medical care, the number of park rangers, and the number of visitors. The National Park of American Samoa earned high marks because it had no deaths, missing people, or rescue missions.

American Samoa is an island chain that's located in the South Pacific Ocean, about 2,600 miles from Hawaii. It neighbors the independent nation of Samoa to the west, but the eastern islands were ceded to the United States in 1904 following U.S. involvement in the Samoan Civil Wars. Western Samoa remained under German rule until WWI, and then was occupied by New Zealand before gaining independence as Samoa in 1962. The 8,000-acre National Park of American Samoa was created in 1993, and now sees about 22,500 visitors annually. The park combines several ecosystems, including majestic mountains, dazzling coral reefs, and pristine rainforests, as well as several opportunities for visitors to learn more about the local culture.