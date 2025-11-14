Just Outside Yosemite Is California's Secret Gateway Town With Lovely Sierra Nevada Charm

The historic Gold Rush-era town of Mariposa may be lauded as California's "Gateway to Yosemite." However, not so far away, the little community of Coarsegold harbors its own secret window to the scenery of the national park and the Sierra Nevada mountain range at large. Straddling Highway 41, Coarsegold is only about 30 minutes from Yosemite's South Entrance — which is the best entry point into the park if you want to admire the Mariposa Grove of towering giant sequoias. If you're not local, the quiet mountain town is also about an hour's drive away from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), which is roughly half an hour closer than Mariposa.

As its name suggests, Coarsegold has a long and storied past dating back to the California Gold Rush. Perched on the southern end of the Mother Lode, aka Gold Country, the village was born in the mid-1800s. Miners made a small fortune from gold discovered in the region's various creeks. The boom was short-lived, though nuggets can still be unearthed around town today — should luck be on your side.

"The history of Coarsegold encompassed all of the traditional folklore of the Old West: gold, timber, cattle, ranches, cowboys, and Indian tribes," the town notes on its official website. "For 144 years, Coarsegold has been known as a peaceful place to stop and rest while looking for gold." Whether you're just passing through or want to stay a while, Madera County's last surviving gold town certainly has a plethora of historical and outdoor treasures to sift through.