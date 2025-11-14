5 Forests And Monuments That Are Most Likely To Become America's Next National Park

Since Yellowstone National Park's establishment in 1872, the National Park Service (NPS) has grown to protect 433 sites across the country. The NPS' assets range from one-block historical places to massive wilderness preserves larger than entire countries. However, while the NPS protects everything from national monuments to national historic sites and recreation areas, it's the system's official national parks that draw most of the acclaim. The NPS currently oversees 63 national parks, including both the original Yellowstone and recent additions like Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis. And while 63 sounds like a lot, the United States has plenty more magnificent public lands that would make fine additions to the prestigious collection of national parks. Several of these spots already have a dedicated base of politicians, conservationists, and local advocates pushing for their establishment as full-on national parks.

As national parks fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government, the creation of a new one lies with Congress. Unfortunately, this means that the national park creation process is subject to the ever-shifting political winds, delays, and partisanship that influence Congress. This makes establishing a new national park seem almost impossible at times. Still, Congress has passed legislation to designate new national parks in the past and could do so again if favorable political circumstances arise. Even better, most of the sites shortlisted as the "next national park" are already federally protected as national monuments or forests. While you can find abundant areas across the U.S. that warrant national park status, these five national monuments and forests may have the best chance of becoming America's 64th national park. These picks are based on current legislative momentum, unique geological or ecological features, and the level of local and federal advocacy already in motion.