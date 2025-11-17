Sat Between Wichita And Hutchinson Is A Hidden Kansas Gem With Cozy Restaurants And Parks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Located less than 40 minutes from Wichita (and a little over 20 minutes from Hutchinson) is a unique hidden gem that sits just on the edge of Highway 96. This small town, aptly known as Haven, is a lovely spot for a day trip or weekend getaway, making it a great inclusion on a road trip through Kansas. Its convenient location places it just over a half-hour drive from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, making it super simple for those opting to rent a car to explore the state.

If you're looking for a lively weekend hangout, then Haven probably isn't for you. Things here are as small-town as they get. Home to a population of less than 1,200 people, you'll feel like you're far from the flashy fun of Wichita. But what Haven lacks in classic city entertainment, it more than makes up for in charm, serenity, and warmth.

There are plenty of other attractions in the surrounding area, especially for those hoping for a chance to enjoy the great outdoors. Cheney State Park sits just a 25-minute drive away, and is the perfect location for those looking to spend some time hiking along the trails or enjoying a peaceful day by the reservoir. With a large selection of campsites, fishing opportunities, and boating ramps, there's plenty to see and do at this wonderful outdoor getaway.