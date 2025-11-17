Sat Between Wichita And Hutchinson Is A Hidden Kansas Gem With Cozy Restaurants And Parks
Located less than 40 minutes from Wichita (and a little over 20 minutes from Hutchinson) is a unique hidden gem that sits just on the edge of Highway 96. This small town, aptly known as Haven, is a lovely spot for a day trip or weekend getaway, making it a great inclusion on a road trip through Kansas. Its convenient location places it just over a half-hour drive from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, making it super simple for those opting to rent a car to explore the state.
If you're looking for a lively weekend hangout, then Haven probably isn't for you. Things here are as small-town as they get. Home to a population of less than 1,200 people, you'll feel like you're far from the flashy fun of Wichita. But what Haven lacks in classic city entertainment, it more than makes up for in charm, serenity, and warmth.
There are plenty of other attractions in the surrounding area, especially for those hoping for a chance to enjoy the great outdoors. Cheney State Park sits just a 25-minute drive away, and is the perfect location for those looking to spend some time hiking along the trails or enjoying a peaceful day by the reservoir. With a large selection of campsites, fishing opportunities, and boating ramps, there's plenty to see and do at this wonderful outdoor getaway.
Outdoor escapes and local dining in Haven
For those looking to spend time outdoors in town, Haven City Park is a small green space right on the edge of the city (which Haven technically is) where there are picnic areas, a children's playground, and shaded walking areas. Despite its small size, it's a great spot for a morning stroll, afternoon picnic, or pit stop on a longer drive, especially for those visiting with children.
Another great outdoor spot is the Kansas Maze, 16 acres of more than 600,000 sunflowers located just a 25-minute drive away. The maze is only open during the sunflower season between mid-August and mid-September, with the typical hours being 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 2 to 8 p.m. on weekends and Labor Day. It's a gorgeous spot for seeing all the sunflowers in bloom, and they even have great photo opportunities for visitors (with props!). The maze also organizes fun events, such as its annual Sunflower Trail Run and sunflower painting classes. It's important to keep in mind that if you plan on bringing your pets on vacation with you, they are not permitted at the Kansas Maze, so perhaps give this one a miss if you're looking for an outdoor adventure with your furry friends.
After burning off some energy outdoors, you'll want to grab a meal. Haven itself has a couple of cozy restaurants to check out during your visit. One top choice is Daisy Jo's, a small eatery that serves up American staples such as burgers and hot dogs, as well as mouthwatering ice cream sundaes and milkshakes. Curbsides is another great option, with tasty Tex-Mex dishes served in a low-key setting.
Local festivals and where to stay near Haven
As one of the best places to have an authentic, fun Midwest fall getaway, Kansas is a great spot to visit during autumn. If you head to Haven when the leaves start changing color, you'll be able to experience this in a truly unique way at the Haven Fall Festival. This three-day event is held annually in October and includes a wide range of activities perfect for the family. From pickleball tournaments to petting zoos, arm wrestling to axe throwing, there's something for everyone here.
While there are no hotels in Haven itself, there are plenty of great places to stay nearby. Hitchin' Post RV Park, located in Yoder, is a less than 10-minute drive away, and is the ideal spot for those taking a road trip in their own camper. Those looking for somewhere a little more fixed can stay at one of the many hotels available in Hutchinson, many of which are less than a 30-minute drive from Haven. Hilton Garden Inn Hutchinson is a great choice, with plenty of amenities on site, including a heated pool and fitness center, with rooms starting at around $150 per night.
Once you're done exploring Haven, consider a drive on the nearby Prairie Trail Scenic Byway, where you can find wild bison, state park tours, and some exceptional eateries.