Pennsylvania's Village In The Pocono Mountains Is A Peaceful Escape With Scenic Lake Camping
If you are looking for a community-focused getaway in northeastern Pennsylvania with a quiet vibe, you might find yourself in another jewel nestled in the Pocono Mountains Lake Region in a village called Lake Ariel. It's a community in Wayne County that rests in an area with other bodies of water like Lake Wallenpaupack, and you'll find it is a rather serene and family-friendly destination. It has beautiful scenery that is monitored by an active, multi-generational Nature club that works to preserve the scenic beauty and health of the lake. To ensure its conservation, the club holds events, plants native flora, and works to preserve the peaceful feeling you'll experience in the destination.
You should know that Lake Ariel itself is a private, residential body of water. You can, however, pop over to campgrounds for a scenic lake camping experience that typically have public-access spots. You can check out Promised Land State Park, which is about 20 miles away, and has around 3,000 acres of state forest land to play around in. It has a couple of lakes to boat and fish on, as well as multiple campgrounds like Pickerel Point, which features cozy lakeside sites.
Another option for you is Clayton Park RV Escape, which is on the shores of the 310-acre Lake Henry (it's only open seasonally, so be sure to check availability). Lake Ariel also has a public boat launch and opportunities for shoreside camping. Other camping respites in the general area include Keen Lake Resort and Tobyhanna State Park. To reach the Lake Ariel village, you'll likely fly into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and drive about 26 miles to get there.
What to do in and around Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania
Once you're around Lake Ariel, you'll find this is a spot in the Pocono Mountains that's full of charming recreation, views, and family-friendly fun in the great outdoors. Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park is a popular spot that is known as a zoo in the woods with more than 100 species. You'll be able to walk through trails to see animals like giraffes and lions. The park also has a petting zoo and allows you to feed parrots, and it is only open from May until mid-October. To get out on the water, your trip could include Wake in the Woods on Lake Genero. The park has a large inflatable aquapark where you can swim and even fish.
If you're interested in hiking, head over to Lacawac Sanctuary, a 550-acre preserve on Lake Wallenpaupack. The sanctuary's trails are just around 10 miles and are open daily for hiking, either solo, as a group, or even with a pet. The Varden Conservation Area is a 444-acre preserve in Lake Ariel that has short, easy trails to hike that are perfect for beginners. For a more scenic viewpoint and place to soak it all in, you can find Shohola Falls in State Game Lands 180. The falls are around 75 feet wide and 50 feet tall, and there's a loop trail that's less than a mile long that brings you to an overlook.
About 21 miles away in the city of Scranton, you can see Nay Aug Park, which is a National Natural Landmark that has a gorge and waterfall. Shopping in the village is more boutique-style, like L&M Boutique for perfumes and candles. Depending on when you visit, you might see the Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Co. fireworks display in July.
Where to camp, stay, and eat around Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania
When considering where to stay around Lake Ariel, know that it has a plethora of campgrounds for you to choose from. Promised Land State Park has spots like Pickerel Point and Deerfield. These sites give you access to the park's lakes and miles of trails, and Clayton Park RV Escape is a seasonal campground on Lake Henry that gives you the option to go boating. Keen Lake Resort is another family campground and rustic cottage resort. Other spots that you might want to check out are the nearby Laurel Park Campground or Lake Mocatek Campground.
For the glampers of the crew, look into Wake in the Woods, which has comfortable furnished tents. These sites have queen-size beds, decks, and firepits. This campground also has RV sites with hookups and regular tent sites. If you're not really into camping or glamping, you can stay at standard hotels like the Comfort Inn Pocono Lakes Region. To keep the adventure going, head about 30 miles to the small town of Tannersville, known for views, food, and fun.
After a day on the trails or lake, the surrounding area has quite a few cafes and coffee shops. The Brew is a craft coffee shop that serves baked goodies, and Black & Brass Coffee Roasting Co. is a regional roaster with a shop in Lake Ariel. German food is also a popular choice here. Der Jaeger blends German food and BBQ, and Nurnberger Bierhaus has around 11 German beers on tap with a dog-friendly outdoor biergarten. To keep up with the adult-friendly vibes, local pubs to check out are Drafts Bar & Grill for pizza and wings, or The Totem Pole Inn, a neighborhood pub with standard bar bites.