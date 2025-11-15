Pennsylvania's Village In The Pocono Mountains Is A Peaceful Escape With Scenic Lake Camping

If you are looking for a community-focused getaway in northeastern Pennsylvania with a quiet vibe, you might find yourself in another jewel nestled in the Pocono Mountains Lake Region in a village called Lake Ariel. It's a community in Wayne County that rests in an area with other bodies of water like Lake Wallenpaupack, and you'll find it is a rather serene and family-friendly destination. It has beautiful scenery that is monitored by an active, multi-generational Nature club that works to preserve the scenic beauty and health of the lake. To ensure its conservation, the club holds events, plants native flora, and works to preserve the peaceful feeling you'll experience in the destination.

You should know that Lake Ariel itself is a private, residential body of water. You can, however, pop over to campgrounds for a scenic lake camping experience that typically have public-access spots. You can check out Promised Land State Park, which is about 20 miles away, and has around 3,000 acres of state forest land to play around in. It has a couple of lakes to boat and fish on, as well as multiple campgrounds like Pickerel Point, which features cozy lakeside sites.

Another option for you is Clayton Park RV Escape, which is on the shores of the 310-acre Lake Henry (it's only open seasonally, so be sure to check availability). Lake Ariel also has a public boat launch and opportunities for shoreside camping. Other camping respites in the general area include Keen Lake Resort and Tobyhanna State Park. To reach the Lake Ariel village, you'll likely fly into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and drive about 26 miles to get there.