This East Coast Borough Has Officially Topped Minneapolis As Most Bike-Friendly City In America
Thanks to its cyclist-oriented infrastructure, including 101 miles of off-street bike trails and 98 miles of bike lanes, PeopleForBikes chose Minneapolis as America's most bikeable city in 2024. But another city beat out Minnesota's capital for the distinction in 2025. Drum roll, please — the non-profit organization's updated pick is Brooklyn.
So how did New York City's most populous borough earn the top spot in PeopleForBikes' 2025 City Ratings? "Brooklyn has an awesome bike network that allows people to get where they want to go," said Grace Stonecipher, PeopleForBikes' infrastructure analytics and research manager, as quoted in Brooklyn Paper. "There are a few different factors that lead to this, including low speed limits, the presence of a lot of bike infrastructure, including off-street paths and protected bike lanes specifically."
A key factor, as Stonecipher pointed out, is that Brooklyn is part of the country's largest bicycle network. New York City has 1,550 miles of bike lanes, paths, and greenways — and of the five boroughs, Brooklyn is home to the highest percentage. (Queens and Manhattan, ranked separately, also made the top ten list.) As the organization noted in its announcement, more than 25,000 Brooklynites commuted by bicycle in 2023, and a staggering 99% of New Yorkers live within 1 mile of the city's vast bike network.
Explore Brooklyn on a bicycle
Another significant factor, as mentioned, is well-enforced speed limits for motorists. Throughout Brooklyn's residential areas, there's a speed limit of just 25 mph, which helps foster a safe environment for cyclists. And the more bikes that are out on the road, the better drivers are prepared to navigate with (and around) them. "When drivers are in their cars on the street," said Alexa Sledge of Transportation Alternatives, another New York-based nonprofit organization, "they're expecting to be around people riding bikes."
If you'd rather pedal around Brooklyn without worrying about traffic, escape the NYC hustle and go for a ride in the beautifully wooded Prospect Park, which features a scenic 3.35-mile bike loop (and is completely car-free on weekends). Other great places to explore on two wheels include the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway, with views of the Manhattan skyline, and the Ocean Parkway Bike Path, known as America's first bike path. The historic route extends 5 miles from Prospect Park to Coney Island, home of New York City's largest amusement park.
Visitors can participate in New York's Citi Bike share program (single ride from $5, day pass from $25). Another option is to rent a bicycle from one of many local outfitters, including Ride Brooklyn Bike Rentals (a four-hour rental costs $35) and Unlimited Biking (two-hour rentals cost $25).