This East Coast Borough Has Officially Topped Minneapolis As Most Bike-Friendly City In America

Thanks to its cyclist-oriented infrastructure, including 101 miles of off-street bike trails and 98 miles of bike lanes, PeopleForBikes chose Minneapolis as America's most bikeable city in 2024. But another city beat out Minnesota's capital for the distinction in 2025. Drum roll, please — the non-profit organization's updated pick is Brooklyn.

So how did New York City's most populous borough earn the top spot in PeopleForBikes' 2025 City Ratings? "Brooklyn has an awesome bike network that allows people to get where they want to go," said Grace Stonecipher, PeopleForBikes' infrastructure analytics and research manager, as quoted in Brooklyn Paper. "There are a few different factors that lead to this, including low speed limits, the presence of a lot of bike infrastructure, including off-street paths and protected bike lanes specifically."

A key factor, as Stonecipher pointed out, is that Brooklyn is part of the country's largest bicycle network. New York City has 1,550 miles of bike lanes, paths, and greenways — and of the five boroughs, Brooklyn is home to the highest percentage. (Queens and Manhattan, ranked separately, also made the top ten list.) As the organization noted in its announcement, more than 25,000 Brooklynites commuted by bicycle in 2023, and a staggering 99% of New Yorkers live within 1 mile of the city's vast bike network.