Ohio's Underrated Lakeside Village Is A Charming Beach Escape With Family-Friendly Fun And Laid-Back Vibes
For those craving calm waters and family-friendly activities, Ohio's lakeside villages are the perfect underrated destinations. Russells Point, which is found along the scenic Indian Lake Reservoir, is one such village. Located in northwest Logan County, the village is about 66 miles, or roughly an hour and 15 minutes by car, from Columbus' scenic suburbs and its charming boutiques. This makes Russells Point an accessible and tranquil escape for city folks who want to slow down. The two primary communities immediately surrounding Russells Point on the Indian Lake reservoir are the thriving village of Lakeview and the densely residential unincorporated community of Orchard Island, the largest island in the Indian Lake chain.
Within Russells Point, visitors find other ways to have some laid-back fun with their families. For one, the Municipal Park provides open green space, sports courts, and playgrounds ideal for family picnics. Another fun activity that the village offers is mini golf at Putt Putt by THE Root Beer Stand. Aside from offering delicious snacks, THE Root Beer Stand turns miniature golf into a local history lesson, with 18 holes inspired by area landmarks. Families can also go for a walk at John and Mary Rudolph Nature Area, which is an open space of agricultural land just beside the Great Miami River. Along its 1.2-mile trail, visitors can find a variety of wildlife, including butterflies, hummingbirds, and even turkey vultures.
Lakeside fun at Russells Point
At Russells Point, life revolves around the lake. Not to be confused with the New York hidden gem with the same name, known for crystal waters and majestic forests, Indian Lake Reservoir stretches across 5,800 acres and is known for its calm and well-maintained waters. Here, visitors can go boating or swimming and cast a line from sunrise to dusk. Boating enthusiasts can rent pontoons, tritoons, or jet skis at Spend-A-Day Marina, a full-service facility known as the largest of its kind in Central Ohio. The marina also features a fuel pier and bait shop, making it a convenient launch point for a day on the water. Those seeking a more personal adventure can head to Summertime Rental in Lakeview for paddleboards and kayaks.
Indian Lake's layout includes two designated speed zones for skiing and tubing. There are also calm, no-wake areas perfect for leisurely cruising. Fishing is another highlight, with the lake renowned for record saugeye catches and healthy populations of bluegill, perch, and bass. Public boat ramps, bait shops, and tackle suppliers are easy to find throughout the area. When it's time to relax, families gravitate to Old Field Beach with its playgrounds and picnic shelters. Before heading out, be sure to bring essential items for a lake beach trip, such as insect repellent and water shoes.
Where to stay and eat at Russells Point
Once in the village, visitors can find lodging that fits every style. The Cobblestone Hotel & Suites anchors downtown with its modern comforts, including an indoor pool, complimentary breakfast, fitness center, and convenient access to local dining and the waterfront. For a more nostalgic stay, the Frontier Cottages in Lakeview sit just across from Indian Lake, featuring newly renovated interiors that retain their vintage charm while providing easy access to the area's trails and beaches. Whichever you choose, a laid-back vibe at Russells Point is a guarantee.
Other dining options in Russells Point are just as welcoming and unfussy. Lulu's at the Lake is a community staple known for its hearty breakfasts, stacked sandwiches, and weekend dinners served in a cozy, lodge-like dining room. The Gathering Grounds Coffee Shop on East Main Street adds a warm, community-driven touch to the village, serving specialty coffees, teas, and locally baked treats. More than just the lake, Russells Point is a place where visitors can get their fill and have wholesome fun.