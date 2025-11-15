Ohio's Underrated Lakeside Village Is A Charming Beach Escape With Family-Friendly Fun And Laid-Back Vibes

For those craving calm waters and family-friendly activities, Ohio's lakeside villages are the perfect underrated destinations. Russells Point, which is found along the scenic Indian Lake Reservoir, is one such village. Located in northwest Logan County, the village is about 66 miles, or roughly an hour and 15 minutes by car, from Columbus' scenic suburbs and its charming boutiques. This makes Russells Point an accessible and tranquil escape for city folks who want to slow down. The two primary communities immediately surrounding Russells Point on the Indian Lake reservoir are the thriving village of Lakeview and the densely residential unincorporated community of Orchard Island, the largest island in the Indian Lake chain.

Within Russells Point, visitors find other ways to have some laid-back fun with their families. For one, the Municipal Park provides open green space, sports courts, and playgrounds ideal for family picnics. Another fun activity that the village offers is mini golf at Putt Putt by THE Root Beer Stand. Aside from offering delicious snacks, THE Root Beer Stand turns miniature golf into a local history lesson, with 18 holes inspired by area landmarks. Families can also go for a walk at John and Mary Rudolph Nature Area, which is an open space of agricultural land just beside the Great Miami River. Along its 1.2-mile trail, visitors can find a variety of wildlife, including butterflies, hummingbirds, and even turkey vultures.